Why is Joe Biden covering for Venezuela's dictator, Nicolás Maduro?

Just as news leaks out about Venezuela's socialist dictator emptying his prisons to fuel Biden's border surge, Joe Biden has announced that sending these particular foreign criminals back is "not rational."

According to Fox News:

President Biden said Tuesday that it is "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch." "Because there are three countries," Biden began. "There are fewer and fewer immigrants coming from Central America than from Mexico. It’s a totally different circumstance." "What's on my watch now is Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and the ability to send them back to those states is not rational," he continued. "We're working with Mexico and other countries to see if we can stop the flow," he added.

This is quite a policy, given what Venezuela's dictator has been doing on the migrant front.

According to Breitbart News:

A recent Department of Homeland Security intelligence report received by the Border Patrol instructs agents to look for Venezuelan inmates released from entering the U.S., according to a source within CBP. The report, reviewed by Breitbart Texas, indicates the Venezuelan government, under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro Moros, is purposely freeing inmates — including some convicted of murder, rape, and extortion. The intelligence report warns agents the freed prisoners have been seen within migrant caravans traveling from Tapachula, Mexico toward the U.S.-Mexico border as recently as July. The source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the move is reminiscent of a similar action taken by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro during the Mariel boat lift in the 1980s. The report does not state whether the released prison inmates were traveling as a cohesive group but does state it was commonly shared knowledge among migrants traveling to the United States within a caravan in July that many of the Venezuelan migrants in the group were convicts and included hardened criminals.

It didn't get very much press attention, but what Biden's actually saying is that as Venezuelan murderers, robbers, rapists, extortionists, fraudsters, motorcycle thugs, kidnappers, traffickers, and other plagues on society get through to the American side of the border, they should have no fear of being sent back. Joe's going to keep them here.

As with all things Biden, it was an inchoate policy mumbled on the fly with zero consideration of the implications.

The backstory here is that not only has Nicolás Maduro emptied his prisons, but he's refusing to take the Venezuelan criminals back, so any Venezuelan thug who makes it to another country such as the U.S. is ours to keep forever.

Joe Biden is actually going along with that dictated term, and the result has been thousands of Venezuelan criminals unleashed onto the law-abiding in the U.S., with no fear of deportation.

It's a shocking capitulation, and certainly the policy of a weakling. Maduro can see what's happening and will be encouraged to empty even more prisons, the better to make room for dissidents, and you can bet his brutal dictatorship's oppressiveness will intensify.

Maduro, in fact, has not only emptied his prisons of criminals to supply Joe's border surge, but driven some 20 million Venezuelans out of their country already. Those millions, from Venezuela's ruined middle class and poor, have scattered throughout Latin America and Spain in the world's now largest diaspora, topping even Syria for refugees released outward.

Now the latest wave from Venezuela is heading here, and you can bet that these aren't "their best," given that the productive middle classes — the doctors, lawyers, businessmen, teachers — have already gotten out years ago and have bolstered Miami's, Houston's, Bogotá's, Lima's, and other countries' economies. This late wave is the underclass, the people who wore the red t-shirts, took the free bags of beans, and waved their fists with the late Hugo Chávez against the yanqui imperialismo for the most part. The nightmarish socialism that Maduro has inflicted upon the country, accompanied by high crime and the trillion-plus dollars in theft and corruption, effectively robbed the people of their and their nation's wealth, and drove millions to simply just get the heck out. Now the human waves are extending to the lower and least productive classes, if not the outright criminals. This may be why Biden has suddenly changed his policy on Venezuelans — originally vowing to return them, and now saying it's "not rational" to return them.

Biden's protestation about not being able to send the migrants back is a shocking testimony to his weakness. He obviously has no "pull" with the Maduro-ites, and they have no fear of him.

This stands in stark contrast to President Trump, who had the Maduroites on edge. Trump, recall, let the boom down on Mexico when its socialist leader started sending migrants through to surge on in. He shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, halted trade, vowed to end NAFTA, and read Mexico the Riot Act should it keep this little migrant-surge act up.

As a result, Mexico played ball, treaties were signed, such as the "Remain in Mexico" agreement, and the migrant surge slowed to a trickle. As a bonus that will never be seen under Biden, relations between the U.S. and Mexican leader, became utterly cordial and cooperative. That's leadership.

No such luck with Biden at the helm. He couldn't even get Latin American leaders who've taken vast amounts of American aid to turn up at his hosted Summit of the Americas last year. His influence on leaders in the region is nil.

The implications of this policy, suffice it to say, are incredibly bad and from multiple directions.

For illegal aliens, Biden's claim about migrant returns is an open invitation to try to cross the border while the crossing is good. The message sent is that if you are Venezuelan and you come to the U.S. without authorization, you won't be sent back. Look forward to more migrants from more countries with similar recalcitrant governments to join the surge. Africa, for one, is loaded with them.

For Maduro, it's a feather in his cap that he can do whatever he wants with Uncle Sam. Penalties are nil, and the U.S. is a paper tiger. That perception is particularly boosted by Biden's incompetent diplomatic team on Venezuela and Biden's open desire to buy Venezuelan oil to offset his production shutdowns here in the States. Biden, to Maduro, is a beggar.

For other countries' governments, particularly the cynical poor ones that send their underclasses as a pressure valve to head off protests at their government's incompetence and corruption, the word is out to them, too — why take back nationals when Venezuela has set the Biden standard that if you don't take back your nationals, America will keep them? Look for more nations to suddenly say they won't take their nationals back since Maduro won't, with some emptying their prisons to boot.

For Americans, lie back and take the criminals Joe brought to you. You have no voice, no interests, and no right to rule of law.

It's bad stuff that can only intensify the border surge and make the border even less controllable. Biden seems to be running interference for Maduro, allowing him to do whatever he wants. The only outcome to this is more trouble.

