When do we see President Biden wearing a sweater?

You think that the price of everything is up? Wait until the seasons change up north and your electricity bill shows up in the mailbox. Talk about sticker shock. Talk about people rediscovering their fireplaces to keep their homes warm, not just to share a glass of wine with their favorite person. It may be a good time to chop some wood and sell it to your neighbors.

This is a preview of winters to come:

Droves of families faced higher than average electric bills last winter due to a surge in the supply cost of the energy commodity. Unfortunately, according to some experts, this year won't be much different. Families already dealing with increased costs due to inflation are expected to pay even more than last year, according to a recent report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA). Earlier this month, the NEADA projected that the average cost to heat a home would increase by 17.2% since last winter, rising from $1,025 to $1,202. Heating oil costs will jump an estimated 54% to $1,876, while natural gas costs may increase 24% to $709, according to the NEADA. Overall, the total cost of home heating, including natural gas, electricity, heating oil and propane, is estimated to jump from $127.9 billion to $149.9 billion this year. It’s going to put a squeeze on already tight family budgets, Nick Loris, C3 Solutions vice president of Public Policy, told FOX Business.

Welcome to the next chapter of Bidenflation putting more of a squeeze on family budgets.

The Democrats may get lucky because most of these big bills will get mailed out after Thanksgiving. Nevertheless, this is a great opportunity to remind the voters that our energy cost crisis was largely self-inflicted. We have all the energy we need to keep our costs down. We are not Europe having to depend on Putin for energy. We have our own and could flood the market with oil and natural gas to keep prices down. We did it under President Trump.

Are you ready for a presidential speech about wearing a sweater and controlling your thermostat? I'm sure that President Biden remembers President Carter's fireside chat about energy. In the meantime, it will painful this winter to open those energy bills and more painful to watch Biden wearing a sweater and struggling to make a speech.

Pray for a lot of global warming this winter.

Image: Public Domain Pictures