What we know about the man who got Mark Houck arrested

On Friday, as half of America now knows, two-dozen FBI agents stormed the home of pro-life activist Mark Houck and arrested him in front of his horrified wife and seven children. The charge against him was shoving a man in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion mill nearly a year ago.

In the indictment handed down by the grand jury, the man allegedly assaulted is known simply as B.L. Although I know his name, and others have reported it, I will leave it at B.L. for now lest two-dozen FBI agents show up at my door.

As it turns out, B.L. filed a complaint against Houck in Philadelphia Municipal Court soon after the October 13, 2021, incident. That charge was recently dismissed because B.L. did not show up for the hearings. Houck did. At the time of the shoving incident, B.L. was 70, not 72 as his defenders claim. To put that age in perspective, the actor most closely associated with Philadelphia, Sylvester Stallone, is 76 and still making action movies.

B.L. has some familiarity with Philadelphia courts. In the 1970s he was arrested on multiple charges related to possession and manufacturing of controlled substances. The three charges were pled down to a single change and B.L. was sentenced to three years of probation. He was also charged with “disorderly conduct persistent.” As the attorney who helped me navigate Pennsylvania court dockets observed, “Poetic that the first important thing on the ACCUSER’s docket is ‘WARRANT OUTSTANDING.’ Hmm, figured the DOJ would be more interested in THAT eh?”

More recent and perhaps more relevant is B.L.’s involvement in a 2017 Mass Tort against Janssen Pharmaceuticals relating to the drug Risperdal. Risperdal is “an atypical antipsychotic used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.” Concludes my attorney friend, “So, we’re dealing with accusations from a 71-year-old who was previously arrested on multiple drug charges, pled guilty to one, pled guilty to disorderly conduct, and was involved in lawsuits about the side-effects of his antipsychotic medication.” He adds, “Something that the media probably won’t normally discuss.”

In truth, the media will no more want to talk about this case than they did the last case in Philadelphia case that put abortion in the spotlight. Kermit Gosnell? Remember him?

