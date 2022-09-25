What was the message of Jill Biden’s hideous attire in Pakistan?

I consider Jill Biden an easy target. I dislike her politics. I dislike her Edith Wilson approach to the presidency, which sees her trying to handle things her husband is manifestly incapable of doing himself. And I dislike her ridiculous doctorate (and I know it’s ridiculous because I struggled through parts of her thesis, which demonstrated a 9th-10th grade level of knowledge and work). I’ve tried not to comment on her looks, though, because that always seems like a low blow. However, when the First Lady of the United States shows up in Pakistan wearing a shiny black dress that shows every bulge and...well, other stuff, that demands comment.

Over the years, we’ve come to expect a certain level of style from women at the highest echelon of politics. It can be boring (Pat Nixon, Betty Ford, Barbara Bush), chic (Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan), or tone deaf (Michelle Obama). But sleazy is something new, and that one is all on Jill Biden.

Jill’s made a lot of fashion mistakes. There was the time she showed up wearing fishnet stockings and a flirty, 80s-style skirt. It was pure “mutton dressed as lamb” and looked low rent:

Jill Biden's fishnet stockings are receiving mixed reactions https://t.co/rNxZkhVNNq pic.twitter.com/hFL9zEngsx — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2021

Then there’s her unfortunate predilection for mismatched or busy florals:

Jill Biden is showing us what equity and tolerance is all about by hiring a blind man to make her a dress pic.twitter.com/jCozC4Mnjr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2021

Sorry, (dr) Jill Biden does NOT “wow” in this pink floral dress. pic.twitter.com/QTRmJ5gZ9v — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) August 12, 2022

Then there was this effort, for which there simply are no words:

Does Jill Biden dress like this to take the focus off Biden’s horrific presidency? pic.twitter.com/En90C6fPP4 — Carolyn Gray (@CarolynShortAZ) August 16, 2022

All those are bad, unflattering, and tasteless. But it was with her dress when traveling in Pakistan that Jill hit rock bottom:

JUST IN 🚨 US president Biden meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at a reception hosted by POTUS pic.twitter.com/ghoXeIztT9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 23, 2022

O.M.G. That is so unbelievably unflattering. And sleazy. It’s very sleazy. Some wondered whether she was copying Trinity from The Matrix. Nope. Trinity looked tough, sleek, and sinister:

cal would definitely do some version of blade or trinity from the matrix. pic.twitter.com/GEIy880H2q — 𝖆𝖗𝖎 | я просто святой дурак (@blasphemusdeus) September 17, 2022

Others thought that, maybe, Jill was going for the Hefty trash bag look:

Jill Biden rocks the new Tom "Hefty Bag" Ford Black dress... 🙄@luvSB1 pic.twitter.com/xGcDUSt1lN — Doc... (@JHHolliday3) September 24, 2022

Whatever Jill was thinking, she was not thinking of dignity or beauty. Then, at the funeral (to which the Bidens arrived late), Jill wore a fussy little black party hat:

Jill Biden criticized for wearing fascinator instead of hat to Queen Elizabeth's funeral https://t.co/zGtdnqVex4



Surprised she didn't wear her fancy table cloth dress. Must have been dirty. — 😎Joseph (@CougJoseph) September 20, 2022

It's bad enough that we have a senile president. Must we also have a first lady who shows up at everything dressed badly, like a woman desperately seeking her lost youth?

Image: Jill Biden’s little black dress. Twitter screen grab.