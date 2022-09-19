The truth about leftists and leftism is coming out

Ever since Obama crept into national politics, we've seen the inner workings of the left, the progressive, for what they are: socialist and communist, which is ultimately control by a government so that elites can rule. Obama and Biden are overt; all the other progressives, from Woodrow Wilson to FDR to Lyndon Johnson, were clandestine, hidden in plain sight.

The left's useful minions, the Democrat voter, is propelled by a "holier than thou" lie. They believe that because their party supports the poor, they too share in the glory of helping the downtrodden.

Nothing could be farther from the truth. The left's answer to poverty is unworkable; it is pathetic in its ignorance of cause and effect. The left takes money and property from the hardworking, the successful, and hands it out to the unmotivated: welfare, entitlements, bureaucracy. In fact, leftist programs keep the victim down. The left's solution leads to dependence, inferiority, and continual poverty.

At the same time, this progressive government-centric ideology helps another pillar of communism: it destroys private business and individual initiative, and eventually, individual freedom. After decades of crying in the wilderness, more Americans woke up to the fact that the left and its Democrat party do want to destroy our essential freedom. Call this enlightenment.

The true solution to poverty takes hard work but is proven effective. It requires no government subsidy; in fact, government intervention destroys the one system that can propel any willing citizen out of poverty. It is called variously capitalism, the free enterprise system, and the private economy. These are different terms all meaning one thing: freedom and responsibility for the individual to decide what is in his best interest. And it is in our individual best interest to work together to stop the left's invasion.

Thomas Jefferson summed up the essence of our Declaration and Constitution. He codified the sanctity of the individual.

I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education. This is the true corrective of abuses of constitutional power.

As we peel away the masks that hid leftist intent, and as we move to restore our individual rights, responsibility, and freedom, the left will become even more unhinged. Note Biden's recent MAGA speech. He is not at all different in his intent from Hitler, his Brown Shirts, and Kristallnacht. Biden and the left must marginalize a vast number of American citizens so he can rally his minions by obscuring truth. That he uses emotion, and lies, speaks strongly to the vacuity of the left's principles. The antidote is rational thinking and principle based on truth.

As Edmund Burke said, "Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could do only a little."

Stay the course. Truth will prevail.

Image via Pxhere.