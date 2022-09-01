The misinformation and lies that are peddled to the public on climate change dwarf the misinformation on COVID

The misinformation and intentional lies on climate change/global warming dwarf the misinformation the government fed us on COVID and are an existential threat to our survival as a great country. Essentially, climate change pushers are infecting the U.S. with a pandemic of the indoctrinated.

The Earth is not rapidly warming. We have had a one- to two-degree rise in 160 years after a little ice age ended in 1860. That is cyclical and normal and certainly has no relationship with an exponential rise in fossil fuel consumption.

Sea levels are not rising rapidly. Sea levels have risen and fallen throughout history, and a nine-inch rise in over 100 years in seas that average over 12,000 feet deep is essentially immeasurable. It certainly cannot be attributed to organic fuel combustion engines.

Floods and droughts are not worse than ever. The Earth is covered by deserts and seas, which are there because of big floods and long droughts.

Climate change is not killing thousands of species each year. Extinctions have always occurred, and it appears that fewer than two species per year have gone extinct the last 500 years, and those certainly can't be attributed to humans, CO2, or fossil fuels.

Extinctions have been a natural part of our planet's evolutionary history. More than 99% of the four billion species that have evolved on Earth are now gone. At least 900 species have gone extinct in the last five centuries.

One of the most egregious examples of pure lies was that polar bears were dying because of climate change. They are thriving today, and somehow that story is not printed because it doesn't scare the public into submission.

The Myth That the Polar Bear Population Is Declining

Many of us watched the viral video in horror. A starving polar bear scavenging for food on barren land, his ribs visible beneath a jaundiced white coat. "This is what climate change looks like," said National Geographic. The magazine explained that because of melting sea ice, precipitated by climate change, more of these mammals are starving. They pointed to a new study in Science suggesting that polar bears require much greater caloric intake in their diet than previously believed. The video, shot by photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier on Somerset Island, sparked outcry over the decimation of polar bears due to global warming. The footage was viewed by 2.5 billion people, National Geographic estimated. The video remains the most viewed on National Geographic's website—ever. While many remember the footage of the polar bear, fewer are aware of what followed. As Michele Moses recently explained in The New Yorker, scientists accused National Geographic of "being loose with the facts." There was no evidence, many pointed out, that the bear's condition was the result of climate change. The bear simply could have been old, ill, or suffering from a degenerative disease.



Photo credit: Andreas Weith, CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

After Hurricane Katrina hit, we were told that powerful hurricanes would hit more often. Instead, we have had a very mild ten-year period.

I wonder why the experts didn't know that this year so far would be so mild!

There is a new devastating report on the climate the past few days. I lost sleep. It is everywhere in the compliant media. Journalists always regurgitate articles about the existential threat to the climate without asking questions, doing any research, or wondering why previous dire predictions have been 100% wrong.

It said the sea level increase by 2100 is expected to double from the previous projected increase because of melting ice in Greenland, which incidentally was warmer 1,000 years ago. The expected increase in seas, that average over 12,000 feet deep, is now expected to be 10 inches instead of five inches in seventy-eight years.

Greenland ice losses set to raise global sea levels by nearly a foot, new research shows Widespread ice losses from Greenland have locked in nearly a foot of global sea level rise that's set to come in the near future — and new research suggests there is no way to stop it, even if the world stopped releasing planet-heating emissions today. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, found that the overall ice loss from Greenland's ice sheet will trigger at least 10 inches of sea level rise, no matter the climate warming scenarios.

Maybe all eight billion people should eat one less ounce of meat this year to reduce methane to offset this huge risk.

Won't water evaporate because of the rapid heat increase they are predicting?

While the authors did not specify a timeline, they predict that the change in sea levels can occur between now and the end of the century.

Why don't journalists do their job and ask Biden, Kerry, AOC, Gore, Gates, and all the others spreading this propaganda for scientific data showing a direct relationship between fossil fuel consumption and temperature? The answer is that they don't care and probably know there is none.

Getting rid of organic fuel combustion vehicles and replacing them with vehicles powered by the flammable pollutant lithium will not change the climate at all.

Anyone who believes that politicians and bureaucrats who can't control budgets, crime, borders, or a virus; can't keep their promises on Obamacare; and can't get kids to read or do math at grade level can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever if we just destroy our economy needs to take a cognitive test.