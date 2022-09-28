The media and other Democrats will seek to destroy any Republican candidate

The media has been seeking to destroy President Trump for six years, and now their target is Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis.

One writer said DeSantis may have broken the law by sending people out of state.

I don’t believe any journalist has accused the Biden administration of breaking the law by shipping huge numbers of illegal immigrants out of state.

Biden is refusing to enforce laws Congress passed. Didn’t Biden and others in the administration take an oath to enforce the laws?

Then the writer said DeSantis has attracted attention for his bill that prevents schools from indoctrinating little kids on sexual orientation. It is the media and other Democrats who labeled the bill “Don’t say gay” to intentionally mislead the public about what was in the bill. Parents overwhelmingly agree with the bill.

Then the writer essentially chastises DeSantis for downplaying the risks of COVID.

Thank goodness he cared about the kids instead of the teachers’ unions and kept them in school. The state also did just as well as Democrat-run states that issued so many dictatorial edicts. They destroyed kids and businesses.

A New York Times columnist says DeSantis is meaner than Trump.

Is it mean to keep kids in school when there was no scientific data to keep them home?

Is it mean to keep businesses open instead of intentionally destroying them?

Is it mean to refuse to fire people who don’t get a vaccine? I thought Democrats believed all people, especially women had the right to do whatever they wanted to with their body?

Is it mean to not make girls compete with boys and share locker rooms with them?

Is it mean to send illegals to Martha’s Vineyard and other sanctuary cities who have always claimed they wanted them because they would enhance their communities?

The media also trashed Reagan, both Bushes, John McCain, the Cheneys and Mitt Romney. They endorse and campaign for Democrats no matter how corrupt and incompetent they are, like the Clintons and the Bidens. They never vetted Obama because they didn’t care.

The only time the media and other Democrats pretend they like Republicans like McCain, the Cheneys, Romney, or Adam Kinzinger is when they are also attacking other Republicans, like Trump. They would never vote for them.

Trump had excellent results but the media didn’t care. All they cared about is that he didn’t want big government like the Democrats.

Obama had corrupt deals in Illinois but no one cared. He was above the law, just as Hillary and Biden are.

Trump’s, and most Republicans' overriding philosophy and policies were to send the power and money back to the people as fast as possible, and the media and other Democrats falsely labeled Trump an authoritarian to intentionally mislead the public.

Biden’s overriding philosophy and policies are to confiscate as much power and money for the government as fast as they can, and the media hides the truth from the public that Biden is the authoritarian.

Here are a couple of the intellectuals we are supposed to listen to on energy policies:

On Meet the Press in 2008, that intellectual, powerful leftist, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said we had to get away from fossil fuels and get to natural gas.

I believe in natural gas as a clean, cheap alternative to fossil fuels.

Another leftist intellectual, Thomas Brokaw, didn't correct her.

Maybe he didn't know, either.

In 2009, Al Gore said the Earth is several million degrees a few feet below the surface. I bet that is a surprise to contractors digging out basements. He was only around 100% off just like all of the climate predictions for the last 100 years.

Gore has no clue – a few million degrees here and there and pretty soon we're talking about real temperature This is mind blowing ignorance on the part of Al Gore. Gore in an 11/12/09 interview on NBC’s tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, speaking on geothermal energy, champion of slide show science, can’t even get the temperature of earth’s mantle right, claiming “several million degrees” at “2 kilometers or so down”. Oh, and the “crust of the earth is hot” too.

Al Gore has achieved great wealth spreading misinformation and dire predictions about climate change. People in the media, entertainment, business, academics, and in government, who pretend they are smart, just repeat what he says with no questions or research no matter how false his pronouncements and predictions are. It takes zero intelligence to repeat what someone says without doing research.

I am proud to be considered a non-intellectual who does my own research, tells the truth that the climate is and has always changed cyclically and naturally. For telling the truth, I am disparaged as being anti-science, stupid, a climate change denier. I am constantly called a far-right extremist, deplorable, and compared to a domestic terrorist.

I will proudly vote for people who have common sense, who are considered anti-intellectual and understand that the government is not the solution for much and vote against self-righteous elitists who consider themselves smarter than the rest of us no matter how stupid and destructive their policies are.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0