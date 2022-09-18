The left are torching the Constitution for conservatives

For quite a while now, ever since Obama talked about the Constitution being a "charter of negative liberties," the left have been behaving as if our Constitution did not exist. Obama's comments and those of other radicals regarding how the Constitution is no longer applicable to today's America reveal a breathtaking disdain for this most brilliant document. Radicals are determined to ignore the Constitution without doing so publicly, thereby destroying it without actually saying that's what they want to do.

And so the left have simply decided to ignore the constitutional protections that Americans enjoy against governmental overreach. They hate that the Constitution mandates "due process" for those living under it. Today, due process is vanishing. It vanished on January 6 of 2021, when almost a thousand people were arrested and thrown in jail, many kept there to this day without being charged, without being allowed attorneys, and under conditions most often reserved for early French prisons. A year later, the Justice Department and FBI are still working on charging those involved. That isn't "due process." What was done and is still being done to these people is the stuff of Russia, not America.

Merrick Garland has no problem with Beria's "show me the man, and I'll find you the crime." You don't lock people up because you hate them and then try to find a crime. There was no legal reason to raid Donald Trump's residence and then go hunting for a crime. This was sheer malignant revanche. Christopher Wray finds nothing wrong with suiting up his storm troopers in the FBI to conduct the Mar-a-Lago raid without cause. There was no crime, but by God, they were going to create one. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) thinks the raid may have been illegal. So far, no crime has been found, and I doubt there will be any, but the point is that America's Constitution prohibits what the FBI did to Donald Trump and his family's lingerie.

Our Constitution prohibits the infringement of speech, especially political speech, yet the DOJ and the FBI have contracted to crack down on "disinformation," which they characterize as any speech that addresses the 2020 election irregularities, the ineffectiveness and dangers of the vaccines, or Hunter Biden's laptop. The FBI surreptitiously colluded with Facebook's CEO to categorize the Hunter laptop story as "Russian disinformation." They "suggested" (read: threatened) to Zuckerberg that online talk about the laptop should be discouraged. In this way, they may have influenced the 2020 election in Biden's favor by promoting social media's refusal to allow information about the laptop to be seen by potential voters. Subsequent to the election, when voters were asked if the laptop story would have changed their vote, 17% said yes. That is election tampering, FBI style.

With a brand new wrinkle, there are now, voilà!, 87,000 new IRS agents being hired so that they may find your donations to conservative causes and candidates and classify them as seditious, insurrectionist, or "disinformation." This is designed to harass and close the wallets of conservatives and Republicans. It infringes on our political speech. We do not need more IRS auditors, but the left need them to squash dissent. It is unconstitutional in its sub rosa purpose.

The Daily Wire reports the following:

Current and former members of the FBI say that President Joe Biden's administration is pushing the bureau to devote more resources than necessary toward combatting domestic terrorism, especially with racial components, according to The Washington Times. The FBI leadership's "demand for [w]hite supremacy ... vastly outstrips the supply of [w]hite supremacy," one agent told the Times. "We have more people assigned to investigate [w]hite supremacists than we can actually find."

In the left's perpetual march toward the Constitution's bonfire, the Biden administration is now asking the FBI to create crimes where none exists. In the dearth of actual "right-wing extremism," the left's January 6 narrative that the country is flooded with "semi-fascists" and "extremists" is falling apart. In order to shore it up again, to excuse his disastrous presidency, Biden needs imaginary villains. No doubt his puppeteers hope to incite violence to preclude the November election's red wave.

Our Constitution prohibits any infringement of our right to own and use firearms for hunting, target practice, competitions, or self-defense. But now those rights are on the verge of being taken away by the latest gambit of the left. They want a registry of your firearms, but they can't come out and say that's what they want. Banks will be able to flag your gun purchases in order that they may be reported to a government registry.

Why?

They want to prohibit you from giving your firearms to anyone else as a gift.

Why?

Why single out the purchase of guns on a credit card or bank transaction if not to seize the guns when America goes Germany? The answer to these whys is that gun-owners will then be targets when they come to confiscate your firearms. An unarmed population cannot fight back.

Little by little, our Constitution is being chipped away or ignored as though it didn't exist. When our Constitution is ignored, so are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Image via Pixy.