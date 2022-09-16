The illegal aliens arriving in Dem sanctuary cities echo an Exodus message

The headlines are filled with reports telling how Florida governor Ron DeSantis dropped illegal aliens off in Martha’s Vineyard, a sanctimonious Democrat city. Then, Texas governor Greg Abbott, who first put into effect the idea of shipping illegal aliens away from overwhelmed border towns, did even better than that: He shipped illegal aliens directly to Kamala Harris’s house, just days after she assured Americans that “the border is secure.” There’s no word from Harris yet about her new guests, but New York, D.C., Chicago, Martha’s Vineyard, and the leftist Twitterati are all melting down—just as was foretold in Exodus.

Whenever the illegal aliens arrive in a Democrat region, the same people who screamed about “kids in cages,” castigated border regions for their racist response to being overrun by millions of illegal aliens, and (officially or unofficially) made it plain they’re the kind of good people who welcome illegal aliens, are now having a complete meltdown when those same illegal aliens arrive on their doorsteps.

Chris Hayes is representative of the shock and horror these once-sanctimonious leftists are displaying as the welcome signs they once waved for illegal aliens are suddenly being taken seriously.

Honest question: do people who are not Fox viewers, etc, know what sanctuary cities are? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 22, 2016

Picking a fight on sanctuary cities is substantively gross but probably good politics for the Trump coalition. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 25, 2017

Deeply deeply sick and dehumanizing to fling human beings somewhere vindictively. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2022

Brianne Nadeau, a member of the D.C. Council, is another perfect example of someone who was for illegal immigration in theory but is less excited when it happens in fact:

The District is a sanctuary city, which means our law enforcement does not cooperate with ICE. As Councilmember, I have called for an abolition of ICE and wrote DC’s law to establish a permanent immigrant legal services fund.

Read full remarks here: https://t.co/D6hi9Tf24G — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) June 25, 2019

DC city council member:



“The governors of Texas and Arizona have created this crisis [and] have turned us into a border town.”

pic.twitter.com/Vx4koc5nZd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2022

Congratulations, Brianne! We’re all border towns now.

But here’s what’s so great about what’s happening: The Democrat response was foretold in Exodus. The Old Testament was long ago leading the way on this one.

As I’m sure all of you recall, it took ten plagues before Pharaoh would finally let the Jewish people go. That’s because the first nine only minimally affected him in his palace. As long as his throne remained secure, he was content to see the Egyptian people suffer through the previous nine plagues (blood, frogs, insects, wild animals, plague, boils, hail, locusts, and darkness). It was only when God sent a plague that directly affected Pharaoh that he finally acknowledged that there was a problem that needed to be addressed:

And it came to pass, that at midnight the Lord smote all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, from the firstborn of Pharaoh that sat on his throne unto the firstborn of the captive that was in the dungeon; and all the firstborn of cattle. And Pharaoh rose up in the night, he, and all his servants, and all the Egyptians; and there was a great cry in Egypt; for there was not a house where there was not one dead. And he called for Moses and Aaron by night, and said, Rise up, and get you forth from among my people, both ye and the children of Israel; and go, serve the Lord, as ye have said. Also take your flocks and your herds, as ye have said, and be gone; and bless me also. (Exodus 12:29-32)

There it is: Suffering affects change in a country only when it touches the ruling class.

America labors under the burden of a political class that is completely insulated from the policies it enforces against ordinary Americans. Whether it’s the left’s criminal justice policies leaving Americans more vulnerable to all types of crime than ever, or their border policies which see American communities overrun with people bringing diseases, drugs, sex trafficking, crime, and increased competition for low-wage jobs in their wake, leftist power brokers remain insulated. They live in safe communities, have armed guards, and are far from the day-to-day struggles of crime, sickness, drugs, and unemployment. They are mini-Pharaohs.

Finally, though, these mini-Pharaohs are facing just a taste of the realities that flow from their policies and, like Pharoah himself, they are not happy.

Until recently, Biden’s administration has been shipping illegal aliens to red communities across America, keeping the ill effects of their arrival far from his constituents. Now that conservatives are finally turning this policy on its head, it’s important to keep up the pressure until they, like Pharaoh, crack under the strain.

