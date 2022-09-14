The FBI knowingly paid anti-Trump informant with possible ties to Russian intelligence

Yesterday evening, John Solomon broke yet another story of FBI chicanery in the connection with the Russia hoax the Democrats and the Deep State created to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency. It turns out that the FBI knew that the FBI paid money for years to an alleged “informant” against Donald Trump, despite concerns about the informant’s ties to Russia’s intelligence services. In other words, when it came to “Russia, Russia, Russia,” the real collusion was taking place within the Deep State itself.

The genesis for the Democrat and Deep State persecution of Donald Trump was the Steele Dossier, something that proved to be fabricated in all significant respects. The primary source for Steele’s libelous fantasies was Igor Danchenko, a Russian businessman. But he may well have been more than that—and even as it was paying Danchenko for information, the FBI had reason to believe he might be a Russian asset:

“In March 2017, the FBI signed the defendant up as a paid confidential human source of the FBI,” Durham’s unsealed court filing disclosed for the first time. “The FBI terminated its source relationship with the defendant in October 2020. As alleged in further detail below, the defendant lied to FBI agents during several of these interviews.” The revelation means that the FBI first fired former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of the Hillary Clinton-funded dossier, as a human source in November 2016 for having unauthorized contacts with the news media. And it then turned around a few months later and hired Steele’s primary informer to work with the bureau even after determining some of Danchenko’s statements in the Steele dossier were uncorroborated or exaggerated. Even more stunning, Durham confirmed that the FBI had concerns about Danchenko’s ties to Russian intelligence a decade earlier, opening up a counterintelligence probe on him after learning he was trying to buy classified information from the Obama administration.

There’s much more. You can read the rest of John Solomon’s helpful analysis here or read Durham’s pleading here.

To summarize, Trump won an election fair and square, in part because the Democrats’ hubris made it impossible to believe that Hillary could fail. Before he was even elected, the Obama administration had begun to spy on his campaign. The basis for this spying was the baseless Steele Dossier—and the FBI knew by October 2016 go that the Steele Dossier’s allegations were false.

Nevertheless, Durham has revealed that two months after Trump’s inauguration, the FBI began to pay as an informant Igor Danchenko, the main source behind the discredited Dossier. The FBI did this despite having reason to believe that this same source was unreliable and had ties to Russian intelligence. The investigation—which the DOJ, FBI, and Democrat party knew from the get-go was false—significantly impaired Donald Trump’s ability to govern. (It probably also shook his confidence, contributing to his weakness before BLM and Fauci in 2020.)

If you’re not outraged by all of this, what the heck is wrong with you?

Montage made using public domain images and “splat” by Pharion (CC BY-SA 3.0).