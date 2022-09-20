The depths of the Bureau’s depravity apparently knows no bounds

An FBI whistleblower recently provided Project Veritas with a document that shows how the Bureau classifies American citizens it deems to be potential “Militia Violent Extremists”, or MVEs.

The leaked document cites symbols, images, phrases, and events that the Bureau says agents should look for when attempting to identify domestic terrorists.

The “Unclassified/Law Enforcement Sensitive” form is marked for “FBI Internal Use Only.”

What kind of things would brand an American citizen as a possible terrorist threat? A stated belief in the Second Amendment, for one. Sometimes simply expressed as “2A.” A portion of the “Symbols” section of the document is given over to explaining that:

MVEs justify their existence with the Second Amendment, due to the mention of a ‘well-regulated Militia,’ as well as the right to bear arms.

So, it has come to this: cherishing the freedoms bequeathed to us via the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the very documents meant to protect us from tyrannical government, is now seen by our government as a likely indication that one is a “domestic terrorist.” Talk about coming full circle!

Under the “Commonly Referenced Historical Imagery and Quotes” section, iconic Revolutionary War images symbolic of our hard-won freedom and independence — such as the Gadsden Flag and the Betsy Ross Flag — are listed…. along with a brief description of what the FBI thinks it means. (Preposterously, the Bureau seemingly purports to believe that Revolutionary War imagery is part of the so-called “MVE” world.)

What other things might be symbols indicating the presence of a Militia Violent Extremist? Let me hazard a guess: the American flag (Old Glory), an “I Like Ike” button, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, “Mom” tattoos, a baseball bat, red baseball caps, American flag pins, a “Big Mac™” or “Whopper™,” Jason Aldean CDs, an “I ♥ NASCAR” bumper sticker, bass boats, a “Thin Blue Line” flag, “All Lives Matter” signs/banners, any Christian symbol such as a cross or Rosary beads, a Chick-fil-A menu, a “My Pillow”, and a belief in inalienable rights granted to us by our Creator.

In short, anything traditionally patriotic or overtly Christian. This is obviously intentional. Everything that made America the freest, most prosperous — and most grateful — society in history is under assault. And anything and anyone that illustrates pride in that fact.

But it isn’t just patriotism, Christianity, and pride in country that is being questioned, mocked, and punished. Competence, self-restraint, discipline, dignity, and success are also being attacked as part of what amounts to a “white patriarchal” conspiracy. As always, leftists are trying to cancel truth itself, as evidenced by their belief in an infinite number of genders.

This is all being done with one goal in mind: to strip us of our freedoms, thereby granting the elites’ eternal power. Because, ultimately, when all the aforementioned has been accomplished, freedom will be impossible for the rest of us. We will be nothing more than livestock, soulless and hopeless robots, wards of the massive state, ignorant, amoral…. and destitute in every way imaginable.

We have a duty — a moral obligation — to prevent this from happening. To those that came before us, that fought and died for our freedoms…. and to all those that come after.

No matter your skin color, your gender, your nationality, your religious belief, or your sexual orientation. You see, identity politics and intersectionality are the opposite of e pluribus unum, meaning “out of many…. one.” Rather than doing any good for anyone or any group, the powers that be are virtually certain to divide and ultimately destroy this nation…. or any nation that tolerates this poison.

I have a Gadsden flag prominently displayed. How about you?

Of course, it will take far more courage than this to prevail in our struggle against a government Leviathan determined to put us in our place once and for all.

The Founders possessed that courage. Do we?

Image: Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.