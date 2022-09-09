The Democrats are doubling down on 'stupid'

“Different people rise to the top under socialism than under capitalism. The higher on the socialist hierarchy you look, the more you will find people who are too incompetent to do the job they are supposed to do.” ~ Hans-Hermann Hoppe

As Joe Biden’s mental incompetency continues to be revealed, and his historic unpopularity continues to rise, the leftists who infest MSNBC, CNN and the networks pretend that about thirty people showing up to see Biden in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and ten thousand showing up to see Donald Trump a few days later does not mean Biden isn’t revered and respected.

Of course Biden is not revered or respected -- by anyone; he is the worst president in American history and has done terrible damage to the country since he was inaugurated. No one is unaware of these facts. No one. Everyone needs fuel, food and shelter. Biden’s insane energy policies have devastated the nation. The cost of all those things has risen catastrophically. Even the untouched-by-inflation wealthy know this is true. They may not care because their wealth protects them from the worst excesses of Biden’s mismanagement, but they are acutely aware of the economic calamity caused by a cabinet of unqualified and inadequate people, all of whom are unfit to lead a troop of boy scouts.

The Pelosis, the McConnells, the Romneys, Dianne Feinstein, Richard Blumenthal, Mark Warner, et al. Not one of them gives a hoot about how inflation is affecting their constituents, but they cannot deny it is happening and that it is part of the globalist agenda they all support. The middle classes are as much an irritant to the elites as the working class. But they are so arrogant, so secure in their faux superiority, they accept no blame, no responsibility. So stupid are they, they pretend Biden is sentient.

Doubling down on stupid is Biden’s Orwellian-named “Inflation Reduction Act,” billions to be spent on green projects that are mostly scams.

“Relying on theft and deceit is an unconscious admission of incompetence.” ― George Hammond

What could make this worse? Putting the corrupt John Podesta in charge of spending it. California absurdly bans the sale of gas-fueled cars by 2035. Other states foolishly follow suit. At the same time, they ask residents to refrain from charging their electric vehicles which they want to make the only purchasing option.

They operate on the ridiculous assumption that wind and solar energy are here, ready to launch planes, trains, and automobiles. They believe that by forcing the public to cooperate, we could all heat and cool our homes with renewable energy sources that simply do not exist in sufficient volumes.

All of Europe is suffering under exorbitant energy prices, the price they are paying for succumbing to the guilt the hoity-toity child scold, Greta Thunberg, heaped upon them.

Trump warned them at the United Nations, and Germany in particular, not to rely on Russia alone for energy. They laughed.

Bet they are not laughing now.

The entirety of the global warming hoax is just that, a hoax, part of the WEF’s plan to control how all the little people live their lives. That’s what the pandemic, lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates, were all about: Control of the masses. If their tactics killed millions? Collateral damage, the necessary cost of executing their plan; monsters like Yuval Harari have long wanted to depopulate the planet.

The Democrat belief that there is enough green energy to replace fossil fuels is obviously dimwitted and dangerous.

And how about this? The Democrats all know that the left stole the 2020 election. They all know it, without a doubt. They know because they tried to steal the 2016 election but underestimated Trump’s popularity. There has been more than enough proof uncovered in various states to show exactly how they did it. The talking heads on MSNBC and CNN can protest all they want, but they know. Given the number of experts who have weighed in, they all know. They tell themselves it had to be done to prevent Trump from winning.

But he did win. All of which means that the left is responsible for the drastic state of the nation under the hapless Biden. They put him in office by illegitimate means. They doubled down on stupid, and look where it got us!

Then there is the left’s obsession with all things woke, especially transgenderism, as if it affected thirty or forty percent of the population.

In fact, it is about .06%. That is clearly not enough for the left’s ongoing campaign to destroy the nuclear family. This administration is pushing transgenderism as if their lives depended on recruiting as many unsuspecting kids as possible into the trans fold. The more they recruit, the more mutilating surgeries they can underwrite. The Biden administration’s preoccupation with the sexualization of children is obscene.

It is the presidency of grooming and the erasure of women. Allowing biological males to compete against women is rendering women virtually non-existent. This perverted mindset does not bode well for the future of our civilization in peril. This has nothing to do with compassion; it is all about laying waste to the Judeo-Christian values on which this nation was founded. As for the damage done to those suffering from gender dysphoria, a mental illness, the trans activists could not care less. They want to expand their numbers by any means available. This is all not only stupid but evil. (See Matt Walsh’s What is a Woman and Tucker Carlson’s Trangressive on Fox Nation.)

Perhaps the most obvious flashing neon lights of 'stupid' is the Democrats’ many, many feeble attempts to ruin Trump by lawfare, beginning with the Russia hoax and their most recent foolhardy panty raid on Mar-a-Lago, a hugely stupid misadventure that revealed those institutions to be something akin to the Keystone Kops.

The Democrats fabricate reasons to indict practically everyone in Trump’s circle and put them in prison if possible. Their desperation would be funny if it were not our reality. Meanwhile, the truly criminal acts of Hillary Clinton, creator of the Russia hoax, and her many partners in crime go unindicted and unpunished. America no longer has an equal system of justice. This president uses the FBI and the DOJ as his personal hit squads, tasked with destroying all opponents.

The Democrats are terrified of Trump and his anti-swamp supporters who will not be mollified by any amount of Bidenesque cajolery.

This is a mendacious administration. It is not representing the people of America but focuses on the wealth-producing perks of public office that enrich themselves and their families. Beyond that, they are all members in good standing of the WEF, that pompous, unscrupulous globalist organization that has long dreamed of implementing their Great Reset, that plan to permanently elevate themselves to a one-world leadership status and render the rest of us serfs. That’s the game they’re playing and they are sticking to it. Wreck the country, preserve their own wealth and power. Unless the masses rise up and stop them, America will be well and truly over.

“Is ours a government of the people, by the people, for the people, or a kakistocracy rather, for the benefit of knaves at the cost of fools?”

― Thomas Love Peacock

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License