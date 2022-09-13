San Luis Obispo’s gun buyback is the perfect metaphor for Biden’s America

It’s always news when a city has a gun buyback program. Giving people easy cash for old guns seems to excite leftists. In San Luis Obispo, California, though, the police department has a new twist on what’s become an old idea: Instead of cash, they’ll give people food (or, more accurately, gift cards for food) for their guns. The whole thing is a perfect metaphor for Biden’s America. It’s a place in which government policies are so bad that people are desperate for food and the government is still desperate to disarm its citizens.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune has the story (hat tip: Dale L):

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is trying a new approach to getting unwanted guns out of the area: Trade those guns for groceries. The department will host its first ever “Groceries for Guns” gun buyback event on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot on 25 Prado Road. The department says the event is meant to “incentivize residents to assist in creating a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.”

In addition to an attractive flyer, here’s how the police are touting the event:

Do you have guns you no longer want in your home? The San Luis Obispo Police Department is hosting a gun buyback event Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the San Luis Obispo Corporation Yard parking lot, 25 Prado Road. Turning in guns you no longer want or need helps reduce the risk of gun violence, accidental discharges, domestic violence, gun theft, and suicide in our community. Grocery store gift cards will be provided for each gun turned into SLOPD at this event.

I completely understand, of course, that the police want fewer guns around them. After all, it was just a few days ago that two Georgia deputies were killed in cold blood after they tried to serve a warrant. There have already been 47 officers shot to death in 2022, and the year is only three-quarters of the way over. That grim total is well on its way to meeting 2021’s total of 62 officers shot to death. In 2019, the last year before the world went mad, 51 officers were shot to death.

Montage made using grocery image from freepik.

Yet the flip side is that hundreds of thousands or even millions of people are saved every year because they can use their guns defensively against criminals, whether an abusive partner, a robber, or someone just looking to kill. In other words, when citizens are unarmed, a percentage of them will face risks every bit as extreme as those the police face.

Even in the best of times, being a police officer is a dangerous job and being on the receiving end of a criminal’s gun is every officer’s nightmare. However, their instinctive drive to get more guns off the street has reduced them to bribing law-abiding citizens to give up their guns, even as the criminals who threaten both the police and innocent (disarmed) citizens just keep going and going, like Energizer bunnies of murder and mayhem.

Meanwhile, leftists have made no secret about their fanatic desire to disarm all Americans. They hate the Second Amendment. They do not care about, or may even be inspired by, the fact that the greatest killers in history aren’t criminals but are, instead, armed governments against their own disarmed citizens. When police encourage people to give up their arms, they are consciously or unconsciously abetting the still-theoretical-but-always-possible beginning of a leftist killing spree.

What’s so ironic in 2022 about police aiding leftists in taking citizens’ guns is that, in San Luis Obispo, the enticement to disarm is spring-boarding off the fact that Biden’s economic and transportation policies are leaving people hungry. Inflation, un- or under-employment because of COVID, and broken supply chains mean that people can no longer afford to feed their families. They will sell their means of self-defense to fend off famine—and there it is: Biden’s America, brought into perfect relief by the San Luis Obispo police.