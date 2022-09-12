President Trump lavishes praise on Clarice Feldman's latest 'Clarice's Pieces'

It is very gratifying to know that President Trump shares our high opinion of the analytical powers of Clarice Feldman. For many years, regular readers of American Thinker have looked forward to Sundays in order to see her latest thoughts on the key issues in politics. Her column, titled "Clarice's Pieces," is must-read material for everyone who wants to understand American politics.

Now we can add President Donald J. Trump to Clarice's long list of fans. On Truth Social Sunday, the president wrote: