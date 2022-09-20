Poster children for the Greenie movement try to air up tires with propane

It was all too cliché.

Two people, one was even a man, fumbling around with a propane hose at what looked like a gas station, trying to fill up the tires of their electric vehicle which, of course, had a California license plate [language warning].

Holy Fuck. ⚡️🤯 pic.twitter.com/A7BhfYezf5 — 🏴 Nevada Memes for Liberty 🏴 (@1864Memes) September 18, 2022

Now, I don’t presume to know the political leanings or affiliations of these people, or where they stand on climate policy (although I think you could safely speculate), but this does highlight a growing trend that threatens the prosperous freedom that is so uniquely characteristic of the traditional American way of life.

In 1893, historian Frederick Jackson Turner presented what is commonly known as “The Frontier Thesis.” The historical theory was quite profound, but for the sake of the argument at hand, I would like to notate one, brief passage:

From the conditions of the frontier life came intellectual traits of profound importance…. And these traits have, while softening down, still persisted as survivals in the place of their origin, even when a higher social organization succeeded. The result is that to the frontier the American intellect owes its striking characteristics. That coarseness and strength combined with acuteness and inquisitiveness; that practical, inventive turn of mind, quick to find expedients; that masterful grasp of material things, lacking in the artistic but powerful to effect great ends; that restless, nervous energy; that dominant individualism, working for good and for evil, and withal that buoyancy and exuberance which comes with freedom [emphasis added]....

The ‘why’ aside, Turner articulated (to a phenomenal degree), that from the beginning of European migration to North America, that what came to be the American mind was highly developed, analytical, resourceful, etc. — that mind was thinking — and the intellect remained through the ages.

Well arguably, it endured until sometime this century, and it’s really taken a nosedive in recent years — this is the deeply concerning national trend of which I speak.

You could argue that intellect expired at any number of events. Maybe the foolishness began to spiral when the American citizenry allowing a central bank to creep back in in 1913, despite Jackson’s dire warning from decades before:

The bold effort the present (central) bank had made to control the government… are but premonitions of the fate that await the American people should they be deluded into a perpetuation of this institution or the establishment of another like it.

Or you might reason it when the public stood down as Congress usurped states’ rights and created a federal Department of Education in 1979 — actually this is quite a strong position to take, if you can tell where I’m headed next….

At least by 1979, there has been an agenda to dumb down America — and it’s clearly worked. Among other things, this came in the form of “common core” curricula, the “No Child Left Behind Act”, and the elimination of standardized testing. It’s likely we’ve all seen those man on the street interviews, where young people are asked extremely simple questions — that they can’t answer [language warning].

The goofs trying to use flammable gas to inflate their tires are not an anomaly, they’re simply one more symptom in the very cancer of stupidity and ignorance which is risking the very survival of America as we remember it.

Image: Free image from Pixabay, no attribution required.