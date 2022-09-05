Patty Murray’s Senate seat in Washington State may be a winnable GOP pickup

The agitprop media are full of polls and pundits predicting doom for the GOP’s hopes to win a majority in the Senate… with an assist from Mitch McConnell. All of this before Labor Day, the traditional time when American voters start paying attention to a November election.

But if you look beyond the propaganda media, there are definite signs of hope for the GOP, even in states regarded as fairly deep blue.

In Washington State, the Republican nominee for Senate, Tiffany Smiley, is proving a highly attractive and adept contender. Take a look at the trend in polling, via Real Clear Politics:

Of course, Trafalgar is known as a polling organization that tends to show good results for GOP candidates, but the difference with earlier polls is dramatic.

And when it comes to the quality of the candidate, contra Mitch McConnell, Tiffany Smiley looks very good indeed. Check out these three 30-second TV spots:

Tiffany Smiley with her combat veteran husband, who lost his eyesight to a suickde bomber

YouTube screengrab CC BY 3.0 license

Here is a report from a Seattle area correspondent who must remain anonymous:

I noticed there are no lawn signs in the Seattle area for Murray but there are a few for Smiley, which is quite a departure from the Trump era (Trump signs would be removed within minutes). Smiley doesn't generate the antipathy that Trump did and Murray's attack ads (which were running until about 3 weeks ago but stopped for some reason at least online) tried but failed to define Smiley as a rabid-pro-Trump, pro-covid, pro-school shooting, fascist-insurrectionist. Also Murray is not only entirely absent from local and national headlines during her term, but she is so uninspiring that you get the Carter malaise just by looking at her. Murray only sporadically fights the culture war and when she does it seems awkward and tone-deaf. So resistance libs, who make up 75% of WA's population, aren't motivated to vote Murray.

Hat tip: Richard Baehr