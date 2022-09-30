Palestinian aggression has to be Israel's fault somehow

In "Jenin's young Palestinians arm themselves for resistance" (9/21/22), The Washington Post refers to Palestinian "resistance" when it is more accurately posited as aggression. The Post actually admits to this when stating that "[i]n March, Israel launched the 'Break the Wave' military operation in the West Bank after the deadliest string of Palestinian terrorist attacks in years, a number of them originating in Jenin."

But with that, the Post complains that "[t]housands of young people in Jenin are on Israel's terrorism watch list, making them ineligible for work permits in Israel that would allow them to make a living." The Palestinians can make a living in the West Bank area controlled by the Palestinians. It is pure sophistry for the Post to suggest that Israel can or cannot "allow" Palestinians to make a living. Further, what does the Post expect — that Israel welcome in terrorists to put at risk the lives of additional Israelis, after the recent murder spree by the Palestinians? Since when is it Israel's responsibility (or any country's responsibility) to employ a hostile neighbor's work force?

The Post gets closer to identifying the problem, without identifying the problem: "Fifty-six percent of Palestinians support armed attacks against Israelis ... according to the June poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research." The Palestinians still have as their goal destroying the Jewish state. Why else have they turned down peace deal after peace deal without making a counteroffer?

The Post chose "model Palestinian citizen" Mohammed Sabbagh, who actually is the head of the People's Services Committee of the Jenin refugee camp, for much of its information in the article. Sabbagh served 23 years in an Israeli prison for stabbing to death an Israeli soldier. With role models like this, no one needs to wonder where young Palestinians get their ideas.

It's Palestinian aggression at the heart of this conflict, not a so-called "resistance." When will the Post get this right?

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance watchdog activist who works tirelessly to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.