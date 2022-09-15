Military as a vehicle to spread the woke virus isn't limited to the service members

Talk to any service member about his experiences with the military bureaucracy, and you're likely to conclude that there is a clear agenda of radical leftist propaganda — endless briefs on "sexual assault" that equate an accusation with guilt (women would never lie, and they could never have ulterior motives), coerced participation in experimental gene therapy, and the force-feeding of racial wokeness.

Even in an era of intense scrutiny against derelict public school districts for the adoption and promotion of racist philosophies, K–12 schools within the scope of the Department of Defense are seemingly forgotten.

The Department of Defense operates a federal school system, known as the DoDEA, and self-described "woke administrator" Kelisa Wing is the CDEIO for the education extension — that is, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. (The government really outdoes itself when creating new federal jobs.)

Journalists for Fox News uncovered a trove of incriminatory opinions on Twitter, with one tweet being particularly vile:

I'm exhausted with these white folx in these PD [professional development] sessions this lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too….I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS…we are not the majority, we don't have power.

("Caudacity" is a derogatory term used to mock the perspectives or values of certain White people — i.e., anyone who doesn't believe that White oppression underpins all of American society. It diminishes their views, relegating them to a place of irrelevance, surmising that a failure to agree to the "accuracy" of a fictitious narrative simply means they're ignorant because of their privilege.)

On a separate occasion, Wing said, "I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?"

(As a side note, it's interesting that Wing only pointed out the two sexes, despite it being highly likely she believes in "gender" fluidity and the "trans" nonsense.)

Being a government bureaucrat, it's safe to assume that her professional output is likely close to zero, but she sure touts "exhaustion" quite often... How quintessential of a freeloading federal administrator.

But it doesn't stop with highly unethical posts on social media — Wing is a co-collaborator in a project called "Racial Justice in America," which brings CRT-type indoctrination into the DoDEA classrooms. It is a six-book series, with titles like What Does It Mean to Defund the Police? and What is White Privilege? The curriculum is touted as "comprehensive, honest, and age-appropriate[.]" Yeah, I'm sure.

Some excerpts from the book on privilege: Wing and her co-author stated:

White privilege hurts a lot of people. If you are White you might feel bad about hurting others or you might feel afraid to lose this privilege[.]

According to Fox News, the book also highlights racially inflammatory rhetoric from activist comrades:

'What is White Privilege?' also encourages White kids to 'unpack' their 'backpack' of privilege and referenced an article by Peggy McIntosh that said that White women are 'justly seen as oppressive' and 'enjoy unearned skin privilege.' McIntosh's article also lamented that White students are not taught in schools to see themselves as 'an oppressor,' a 'participant in a damaged culture' and 'unfairly advantaged.

The victimization of Marxist indoctrination has now germinated beyond military service members and is infecting their families as well. In the current climate, the tyranny of the federal government makes states' rights an obvious battle, but when fighting the leftist agenda in education at the local level, we can't forget it's permeated the federal level as well.

Image: Twitter video screen grab.