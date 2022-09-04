Left-wing author Sam Harris suggests a murderous terrorist more ‘compassionate’ than Trump

At this point, nothing should surprise us. For years we’ve been censored for truth, demonized by the nitwitted parrots in the media, and politically persecuted by weaponized (and unconstitutional, mind you) federal agencies. Less than a week ago, Biden appeared almost indistinguishable from V for Vendetta’s High Chancellor Adam Sutler as he delivered a provocative and vitriolic speech from outside Independence Hall — and American leftists ate up the genocidal rhetoric. Daily life under Biden, the D.C. elites, and the globalists is truly dystopian.

Sometime within the last month, left-wing academic icon Sam Harris made headlines for stating that he would “not have cared” if Hunter Biden “literally had the corpses of children in his basement.” Watch the clip below:

#WATCH | Sam Harris admits he supported censoring #HunterBidenLaptop story:



“Hunter Biden literally could’ve had the corpses of children in his basement, I would not have cared.” pic.twitter.com/ZCUIACnLtK — El American (@ElAmerican_) August 18, 2022

He continued, saying:

Whatever scope of Joe Biden’s corruption is — if we could just go down that rabbit hole endlessly and understand that he’s getting kickbacks from Hunter Biden’s deals in Ukraine or wherever else right, or China, it is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in…. Trump University as a story is worse than anything that could be in Hunter Biden’s laptop, in my opinion.

Really? What could possibly be worse than “sexually explicit selfies and pornography” — where some of the sick pictures even include children? (American Thinker will not link to these images.) Finally, all parties agree, the laptop did in fact belong to Hunter Biden and the data is not doctored.

Now, Harris has taken it up a notch, declaring Osama Bin Laden a pretty decent guy. On an episode of his podcast which aired a little over a week ago, Harris said:

I’ve said on several occasions that I think Donald Trump is a worse person than Osama Bin Laden…. But it’s not meant to be hyperbolic. ….within the framework of his [Bin Laden] odious beliefs, he demonstrated many virtues. He was a man who certainly seemed to be capable of real self-sacrifice. He was committed to ideals beyond his narrow self-interest. He was by all accounts personally quite courageous. I don’t claim to know that much about him, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he was genuinely a person of real integrity and generosity and compassion in his dealings with his fellow Muslims. None of these things can be said of Donald Trump.

(As if anyone needs a refresher in Bin Laden’s crimes against humanity.)

Harris appears to be absolutely delusional. How can we even begin to analyze the rationale of someone who thinks Islamist terrorism is preferable to America First conservatism?

Now Donald Trump is not perfect, and I do harbor many concerns — particularly with his promotion of the jab — but he certainly stood for some of the things I hold most dear: the protection of innocent life, secure borders, national sovereignty, and deregulation.

Harris is just another example in the litany of leftist media personalities who remain completely devoured by their obsession over Trump, because they’re terrified he’ll be back in 2024.

