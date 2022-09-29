Joe Biden’s mental faculties are declining before our eyes

Just yesterday, Joe Biden was speaking at a conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health conducted at the White House.

As he concluded his remarks, he expressed his gratitude to a bipartisan group of lawmakers who, he said, pushed the White House to organize the event.

Among the names was Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski.

"Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she was going to be here," Biden said looking for Rep. Walorski in his audience.

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"



Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Sadly, Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident last August, along with two staffers.

Biden had even paid tributes to Walorski upon the news of her passing in August.

At the time, Biden issued a statement mourning her death pic.twitter.com/87QzWUMgdt — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

In fact, a video paying generous tributes to Warloski was already played at the very conference where Biden was speaking.

A tribute video honoring the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) will play during the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health today. She was a major advocate for the effort and among a handful of Rs who stuck behind it, even when the politics grew tough. — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) September 28, 2022

In addition, the Senate passed legislation naming a Veterans Affairs clinic in Indiana after Walorski, and that legislation will soon be signed by Biden.

During the same event, the following also happened:

Biden just had a random outburst.

Biden confused his Agricultural secretary with a senator:

Finally, a reporter during yesterday’s White House Press briefing asked an elementary question about the obvious, which has become an act of bravery in today's times. For a change, it wasn’t the fearless Mr. Doocy.

"She was at top of mind..."



That's how the Biden White House is attempting to explain away Joe Biden's inquiry about the whereabouts of Republican Representative Jackie Walorski who passed away in early August. pic.twitter.com/kL6pswJfGC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre did what she always does -- she beat aimlessly around the bushes, mentioning occurrences unrelated to the answer.

She mentioned the importance of food insecurity and that Biden was naming the congressional champions on this issue and oh, by the way, was acknowledging Walorski’s incredible work.

She added that Biden had planned to welcome the congresswoman’s family to the White House on Friday where a bill will be signed in her honor.

She added that Walorski was ‘of top of mind’ for Biden.

Surprisingly the reporter was not willing to let go, she pressed Jean- Pierre again about Biden looking for Walorski.

Jean-Pierre merely stuck to the claim that she was on top of Biden's mind, She then proceed to repeat exactly what she claimed earlier.

The Democrat mouthpiece the New York Times and the Washington Post reported these as honest mistakes, obviously.

Now for a look at the past.

Over a week ago, at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York, Biden seemed lost on stage following his address. See the video here.

A few months ago, at the White House, following an appearance alongside President Obama, Biden looked baffled. See the video here.

Biden even wandered around the White House lawn despite being directed by his security detail. See the video here.

A while back, Biden shook hands with a ghost. See the video here.

Biden even struggled to put on his jacket and needed assistance from his wife Jill. See the video here.

At times, Biden has trouble recalling words from the English language and fumbles. See the video here.

At times, Biden struggles to recall or remember names. See the videos here and here.

Biden even struggles while reading from his teleprompter. See the video here.

At times, he even reads the instructions off a teleprompter. See the video here.

Biden frequently makes claims that need to be walked back by the White House.

Biden recently claimed that the pandemic is over, but his handlers rejected the claim. See the video here.

An easy way to verify Biden’s decline is to watch videos of him during his tenure as vice president from 2008 to 2016.

Biden wasn’t exactly the most eloquent of speakers, but he was at least able to string together coherent sentences and exit a room.

He was always prone to gaffes.

As vice president, Biden paid premature condolence to Irish then-prime minister, Brian Cowen, on the death of his mother. Unlike Walorski, she was very much alive. See the video here.

Some of Biden’s ardent admirers may attempt to compare that decade-old premature tribute to Biden looking for Rep Jackie Walorski, attempting to make it look like a careless or innocent gaffe.

But that would be an unfair comparison.

Biden merely confused the passing of the Irish premier’s father with his mother. During the rest of his remarks, it was amply clear Biden was in full control of his cognitive and mental faculties. It was an insensitive and careless mistake perhaps emanating from apathy towards his job.

Also, the Irish premier wasn’t his colleague whom he met frequently, it is easy to forget details about his parents. Walorski was a sitting representative and her passing made headlines, especially in Washington. She was in the news recently following the legislation passed in her memory. Anybody with a functioning mind would remember this.

But Biden’s frequent listless displays are not mistakes, they are a result of a mind that is obviously not functioning fully. See the video here.

Biden’s rapidly declining cognitive abilities were obvious to anyone watching since he launched his presidential bid.

Even his fellow Democrats taunted him during a primary debate. See the video here.

Despite that, someone in the Democrat party leadership saw this as a boon. They saw Biden as the empty vessel where they could pour their far-left agenda that alters America forever.

Biden struggles to remember his way around the White House lawn, so the notion of his legacy is never going to cross his impaired mind.

The Democrat lackeys who masquerade as late-night comics and the Saturday-night comics are either too compromised or too cowardly to make fun of Biden.

Hence comedians from Saudi Arabia have stepped in.

Is there more freedom of expression in Saudi Arabia than in the U.S.?

So what do we have now?

The nation is struggling on myriad fronts due to Biden’s misgovernance. The world is in chaos with a never-ending war ravaging Ukraine and Afghanistan back in control of ISIS and al-Qaida.

How should the GOP react?

The GOP, irrespective of the midterm outcome, must compel Biden to take a thorough cognitive test. The test must be administered in the presence of Dr. Ronny Jackson and Dr. Rand Paul in addition to Biden’s team of doctors. The test results must be made public.

If the Democrats could secure the appointment of a Special Counsel while the GOP held the Senate, the House, and the White House, in 2017, the GOP can surely compel Biden to take such a test.

In fact, there is no reason to wait till the midterms, a test must be conducted as soon as possible.

If Biden falls short he must be relieved from his duties, immediately.

The first alternative is the 25th Amendment where the vice president and the majority of the president’s Cabinet determine the president is unfit for office. Congress then approves that process by a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

But this is unlikely to happen.

Firstly the vice president and Biden’s cabinet are Democrats.

Secondly, nobody wants Kamala Harris as president.

The second alternative is impeachment.

Biden will not be convicted in the Senate, but the impeachment in the House will be a symbolic statement.

Also, if it is established that Biden is mentally compromised, it will cause public pressure.

Installing a puppet and running a government by proxy are tactics used by the deep state of third-world totalitarian regimes. This must never be allowed in one of the world’s leading democracies.

The least the nation deserves is a physically and mentally fit leader.

Time for the absurdity to end now!

Over to you, Republicans.

