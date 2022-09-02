Joe Biden has no claim to the soul of America

I didn't know I was a MAGA Republican until I heard Joe Biden bash MAGA Republicans. Never before have I felt such disgust and shame for my country.

The divider-in-chief, the man known for his history of plagiarism, corruption, and lies upon lies, tells the nation it's his duty as president to tell the truth, and then he lies again. "MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution, they do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election."

That's when it hit me. He knows. Then he mentioned the votes of 81 million people, and I felt sick. It's not just a speech to influence an upcoming election. It's not just a campaign speech against his most likely re-election opponent. It's not just a nationwide screaming insult to half of the electorate. It's another dirty, brightly burning lie to distract from the ever-increasing evidence of the fraud that put him in office. He knows he's illegitimate, and in the fraction of his capacities remaining, he needs to keep telling the lies so he'll keep believing them.

He mentioned "the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, brutally attacking law enforcement" and "their MAGA failure to stop a peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election" as if the majority of people believe it. He said "there are public figures — today, yesterday, the day before — predicting and all but calling for mass violence and rioting in the streets. This is inflammatory. It's dangerous." But of course, the entirety of his speech isn't inflammatory or dangerous? Is he trying to provoke some type of violent response? When demonizing a large swath of the population, that justifies just about anything in response, doesn't it?

Two things struck me as the most egregious of all the lies and misrepresentations out of the mouth of our worst president ever.

First. "This is not who we are." "That's who we are; that's what we believe." "That's who we truly are." At least three times, he pretended to be "one" with Americans.

He doesn't speak for me. He doesn't have a corner on the soul of America. Obama tried the same tactic. Talk about how America is in sync with you and supports your policies, then enact policies most Americans oppose and suffer from. Say one thing and do another. In other words, lie every time you speak. Pump up the greatness of America while systematically weakening her. Tell Americans how great they are while fighting every legal battle against their best interests.

Second. The abuse of the United States Marine Corps. May the two Marines in the background for the worst speech ever given by a sitting president forever remain anonymous.



Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab.

He thinks the military supports him and wants us to think it, too. The vast majority don't. He supports our enemies, disgraces us on the world stage, betrays our allies, weakens us as a matter of policy, then threatens all of us with military might while promising to take away our guns.

Joe Biden is not a man who loves America. He is a man who loves himself, and the power to impose his will and waste our hard-earned taxpayer money. His history of corruption has been exposed and his incompetence displayed to the world. No matter how many lies he tells, or how often he tells them, he cannot make them true. He is a disgrace and an embarrassment to all Americans who love our nation.

Donald N. Finley is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.