Jennifer Lawrence has foul words for Donald Trump and nightmares about Tucker Carlson

In a recent interview with Vogue, actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that “the 2016 election had torn open a rift in her family. Repairing it was an ongoing process.”

Presumably, her family voted for Trump.

Liberals such as Jennifer never tire of claiming to be the sole custodian of compassion and understanding. Yet Jennifer has no empathy for her own family.

She even said the following without realizing how sanctimonious she sounded:

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.”

In her self-righteous mind, her family gravely erred by not voting like her. She then presumes her own moral superiority and has the audacity to contemplate forgiveness towards family whom she thinks are inferior beings.

She almost sounded like the brainwashed children from Orwell’s dystopian 1984, who turn on their parents for being disloyal to the establishment.

Jennifer also convinces herself that her family members live a different life and consume different information hence they voted differently. What she meant is that her family was gullible and foolish such that they were conned by the piped piper of Trump Tower.

Jennifer also claims “recurring nightmares she has about Tucker Carlson.”

Tucker Carlson Responds To Jennifer Lawerence Having Nightmares About Him pic.twitter.com/dvxaA9E654 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 7, 2022

Like most of her brainwashed Hollywood colleagues, she interpreted the results of the 2016 Presidential elections where Trump defeated Hillary as a mandate against women.

If there is indeed an example of someone standing against women, it is Jennifer herself. She lavished blandishments on Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was powerful and she could profit from it, so she stayed mum.

When Weinstein's villainy became public, she feigned ignorance. She attacked Weinstein only when he was in prison and couldn't benefit her in any way.

She referred to President Trump as a ‘jar of mayonnaise’.

It is amazing that these people have to impudence to brand Trump as boorish and bombastic, but then hypocrisy is their middle name.

In the past, too, Jennifer has made ample displays of her obnoxiousness

She bragged about being profane to Trump at a concert.

She was loathsome to a foreign reporter at a presser who was reading the question from his phone since English wasn’t his first language.

She even admitted to being rude to her fans, the very people who made her rich and famous:

She even admitted to scratching her posterior on sacred Hawaiian Rocks.

Worse of all, she confessed to having questionable hygienic practices.

Back to Jennifer’s upbringing.

Jennifer claims that growing up in a conservative home, she thought of herself as Republican. But she had an awakening when she was 16.

What informed this awakening?

Was it a series of books or lectures or a profound personal experience that led to the change?

To quote Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher - "No, No, No!"

It was an episode of the TV series 30 Rock where the protagonist said “I’m not a crazy liberal. I just think people should drive hybrid cars.”

Jennifer moved on to her next talking point: the purported pay gap between men and women “It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?”

What she doesn’t reveal is that male stars who get paid more than her are bigger box office draws. Jennifer herself conceded this a few years back. A case of discrimination could only made if Jennifer were paid less than a male bit part player. But that is not the case.

Next was the overturning of Roe V Wade.

Jennifer claims that during her pregnancy, it would occur to her sometimes: "What if I was forced to do this?” A truly bizarre thought to occur during what is generally regarded as a blissful time.

She claimed she was surprised people advocate guns even after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting where children were killed. She wondered how people could not care for children.

Jennifer’s latest film was produced by Apple TV. However, Jennifer does not care that Apple is known to run sweatshops in third-world countries where the underaged are exploited. She placed her personal interest and profits above the exploited children.

There are more dual standards.

Jennifer is against guns but obviously won’t leave home or attend any event without bodyguards.

Jennifer claims to be deeply concerned about climate change, but travels via private jet

So, what do we make of this?

What Jennifer has forgotten is that she is a service provider. She is no different than a greengrocer or a restaurant server. Nobody wants lectures about politics, climate change, or abortion from their greengrocers; you buy your vegetables and fruits and leave. All you expect is an implicit or explicit ‘thank you for your business’ message. This is what customers expect from Hollywood - respect and gratitude.

The sole function of showbiz is to provide a distraction from the tedium of life. At times this distraction could be memorable and artful.

These relentless condensing utterances during their appearances and via their movies are the reason the public has grown tired of the smug, arrogant, and entitled Hollywood and is rejecting them.

However, when Hollywood focuses solely on providing entertainment, they reap huge profits and appreciation.

Top Gun: Maverick grossed $701.8 million in the United States only. When the movie opened well, the star, Tom Cruise of thanked his audiences:

Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2022

Why did the film work?

Because it was pure fun for two hours devoid of forced moral lectures and agendas.

Back to Jennifer.

A great deal can be learned about the character person based on how they treat their elderly parents.

Jennifer had no compunction attacking and mocking her parents, the very people who brought her into this world, just for their voting choice. It has to be remembered that she isn’t referring to unknown people in ‘flyover country', these are her parents and family members.

Presumably, she has spent a great deal of her life as a young person with them. Jennifer’s parents not only gave her the gift of life but the backing and support that made her rich, famous, and successful. Now that she no longer needs them, she has nothing but rude words for them.

It seems obvious that Jennifer has little concern for anyone but herself.

It is said that the gift of life is so profound children ought to remain grateful to parents just for that. A person who is disloyal to her parents cannot ever have concern for others.

Her utterances may not even be entirely honest. Does anyone believe she turned into a liberal after watching a TV show?

Jennifer is probably sticking to the groupthink and making a lot of noise about it merely to remain part of the club where she can reap all the profits and benefits, even if it means attacking her own parents.