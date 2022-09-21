It's getting a little interesting for Facebook and Twitter

In the span of a week, we've gotten some news that may change how we view social media companies.

Over at The New York Post, Miranda Devine has a story about Facebook and the FBI. This is the post:

Facebook has been spying on the private messages and data of American users and reporting them to the FBI if they express anti-government or anti-authority sentiments -- or question the 2020 election -- according to sources within the Department of Justice. Under the FBI collaboration operation, somebody at Facebook red-flagged these supposedly subversive private messages over the past 19 months and transmitted them in redacted form to the domestic terrorism operational unit at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, without a subpoena. “It was done outside the legal process and without probable cause,” alleged one of the sources, who spoke on condition of ­anonymity.

Not long ago, Zuckerberg admitted hearing from the FBI during the 2020 election as well. What was the FBI doing talking to Facebook about an election anyway? Am I the only one who found that a bit strange?

It may be time to take this whole issue to the Supreme Court to clarify Section 230.

Facebook and Twitter and very powerful today. They are no longer places where people post grandkid photos for their close friends and family. Yes, people like me do that, but politics dominates the feeds in both places. Social media posts can influence millions in several ways: disinformation, the selective editing of stories, or stifling debate of an important story as we saw with Hunter Biden in 2020.

Furthermore, it looks to many of us that these social media companies are supporting the leftist team. In other words, do you seriously think that Facebook or Twitter would have canceled a story about one of Trump's sons?

So let's go to the Supreme Court and get some clarification. These social media companies are now giants who throw their weight around and threaten debate. Let's hear what the Supreme Court has to say about Section 230 and how these companies are operating under it.

