Is this the end of the European Union as we knew it?

Sunday, Italy voted.

Monday, George Soros's "global order" is history.

He, along with his puppets in the European Parliament in the business of ruling nations not theirs, lost the election.



Giorgia Meloni. (Photo credit: Vox España, public domain).

The European Union — originally socialist Adolf Hitler's idea — will experience a reversal of the fascistic tyranny it brought on Europe. Free nations will recover their freedoms and sovereignty by saving their democracies.

Hitler's vision for a united Europe (aka, European Integration) under Nazism has come full circle. Today's European Union has been executing Hitler's plans for an economic, military, and cultural European federal super-state that governs Europe with an iron fist, and not a gloved hand. An EU determined to govern behavior, financial assets, media, the movement of peoples, and even what people think[.]

Not the free parliamentary-governed Visegrád Four nations (with Italy potentially its latest member), but the tyrannical, autocratic, despotic E.U.'s unelected bureaucrats, who rigged and interfered with the elections of nations.

Not the V4, but the E.U.-Soros Cabal that imposed woke and Green New Deal agendas that will leave Europeans to freeze and possibly starve this winter.

The E.U. organization, E.P. (European parliament), E.C. (European Commission), and its courts have been taken over by the most radical Greens and socialists, paralleling the U.S.'s social democrats' election-rigging, epic incompetence, and failures.

EU Commission Prez Ursula von der Leyen Threatens to Use 'Tools' Against Italy If Populist Right Wins Election

Von der Leyen spoke on Thursday on a trip to the United States just days ahead of Italy's national election, saying: "My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we're working together," but added: "If things go in a difficult direction, I've spoken about Hungary and Poland, we have tools.

FEDERALIST: "[A] perfect illustration of what the EU has become: an oppressive system run by unaccountable bureaucrats who overturn democratically elected governments[.]"

REUTERS: "Matteo Salvini, the head of the League and a part of (president) Meloni's conservative alliance, denounced (von der Leyen's) comments as 'shameful arrogance'. 'What is this, a threat?' he wrote on Twitter. 'Respect the free, democratic and sovereign vote of the Italian people!'"

Von der Leyen apparently was referring to last Sunday's recommendation by the European Commission to suspend some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law.

What corruption?

The only corruption visible, even to the blind, is the E.U.'s and George Soros's!

"Rule of law" happens to be a fluid reinterpretation of inventions to which Hungary never agreed, as interpreted by the E.U. Soros-corrupted courts. It is best understood through Lewis Carroll's synopsis of nuclear physics:

'Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.

There's not a single shred of evidence to support the E.U.'s charges.

There's evidence of a panicked and impotent E.U. losing its power after its epic Brexit failure, to profit from its self-inflicted energy shortages, and to coerce people who want no part of the E.U.'s failed social liberal democracy, gender fluidity, pronouns that contradict biology, high crime, social unrest, and jihadis taking over their nations.

There's evidence of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's effective leadership of his innovative high-GDP-growth nation. There's evidence that the only agenda a Hungarian leader must promote is Hungary First, and for an American leader, America First. There's evidence of the V4 nations' successes that will, in less than seven years, become a net contributor and producer to, and consumer in, the Schengen Region.

The Poles pushed back, too...with the deputy justice minister accusing Germany of running the EU.

"The President of the European Commission suggests that if the Italians elect a government that Brussels does not like, they may have funds blocked," Polish Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said on Twitter. Further proof that the "rule of law" is pure blackmail to impose EU, or rather German, dictates. Such is "democracy"," he added[.]

The Romanian deputy Dacian Cioloş, "one of the promoters of the attacks against Hungary for its recently approved anti-pedophilia law, announced that the European Commission 'suspends the approval of Orbán's recovery plan,' using corruption as an excuse. The reality is that Cioloş was one of the politicians who supported the declaration of 16 countries against Hungary's anti-pedophilia law at the end of June, accusing … Viktor Orbán of not respecting individual rights and freedoms."

The E.U.'s policy — to which none of the Visegrád 4 signed on — is categorically rejected by the Hungarian voters. It forced deviancy by lecturing children about bondage, masturbation, and group and anal "sex." It imports migrants who have nothing in common with European culture and, yes, values to Europe.

Hungary defends rights recognized by international treaties it has signed! Not fabricated "Rule of Law," to which it has not agreed — laws made up on the fly by unelected bureaucrats who need to control nations not theirs.

The re-education of entire societies into deviancy is not what Hungary is about. It is a peaceful, literally almost crime-free, conservative Christian nation, not an Islamist theocracy overrun by deviancy activists, Islamic violence and intolerance, and Soros's NGOs.

"As far as I am concerned ... there is nothing left for them in the EU," Dutch PM Rutte said. "The goal is to force Hungary to its knees regarding this issue. They have to understand that they are either part of the European Union and the community of shared values we are," Rutte added, Euronews reports.

There are no "shared European values" promoting homosexuality and transgenderism on non-consensual, pre–sexual activity children.

There are shared European values complicit in mass murder, and Europeans engaging each other in unending wars, while dragging the U.S. and U.K. into them.

Counting Stars continues:

The Romanian MEP's accusation is full of cynicism, because it is precisely the Hungarian government that is protecting freedoms, specifically the preferential right of parents to choose the type of education that will be given to their children, a right embodied in the Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the right of parents to educate their children according to their religious convictions, protected by Article 14 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

With Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi (whose party was overthrown in 2011 by the Soros-E.U.-Obama-Clinton-Kerry cabal determined to fundamentally change Europe) winning back control of the Italian nation, the Meloni coalition will end the E.U.'s influence.

Then the now more powerful V4 with Italy can return tradition and beauty to a woke, fiscally irresponsible and going broke, socialist, deviant, weak and energy-deficient, under-attack Europe. It can rid the fascistic super-state of the corrosive woke and P.C. ideology, fake news media narratives, and crime and deviancy, that have overtaken the continent's political and physical landscape.

At least for the time being.

When Italy wins, Hungary and Poland win.

When Hungary and Poland win, all of Europe wins.