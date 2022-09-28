Is the Great Reset finally starting to crumble?

The reset of the globalists' Great Reset has begun in Europe. Yay! Americans may join Europeans in November and make the snowball bigger.

It seems that the grassroots have started a populist reset for sure, because mainstream media (MSM) in the USA and in other countries are slinging the word "fascist" out with abandon and fear-mongering.

On September 11, 2022, Swedish voters opted for a new direction for their country. The voters may be very happy about that, but the Washington Post isn't.

The left-leaning publication wrote this on September 14, 2022: "A loose coalition of right-wing parties has narrowly defeated Sweden's center-left government in a general election, a victory that promises to upend Swedish politics and the country's reputation as a haven for progressive, pluralistic ideals."

The paper gave a fairly objective report of who the winners of the election were: Swedish Democrats (S.D.) led by Jimmie Akesson, a lawmaker, along with the Moderate, Christian, and Liberal parties, and they will form a government.

Also, the WaPo reported that Akesson wrote on Facebook that it is time to make Sweden good again. Seems fairly mild, doesn't it? But the WaPo maligned the S.D. party in other paragraphs in the story with editorial comments about the party being anti-immigrant and having been created by right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis.

Maybe the Swedes have common sense; maybe they are not okay with globalists' plans for Europe.

Moving on to England, earlier in September, the Conservative Party chose Liz Truss to become prime minister. On September 6, Nathan Tan wrote for the Star, "The election of Liz Truss as the UK's next prime minister calls to mind a noticeable trend worldwide of electing heads of government who aren't, shall we say, what all would consider the sharpest tool in the shed."

Shall we conclude that Tan is an elitist and that he is not the brightest bulb in the pack? I think so. And it seems obvious that mainstream media types liked the scheming of the globalists and are sad to see the Great Reset taken down by the little people.

Another political upset in Europe occurred on September 24, 2022, when Giorgia Meloni won the election for prime minister in Italy. She leads the Brothers of Italy party. The New York Post called Meloni far-right and reported that she is the first female prime minister in Italy.

Other media outlets were not that charitable. Robert Saviano of The Guardian wrote on September 24 that Meloni is a danger to Italy and the rest of Europe. He tied her to Mussolini because of her focus on God, family, and homeland.

Maybe Italians like her focus and want Italy to be Italy again, not just another dumping ground for immigrants from the Middle East and Africa?

The MSM in the USA wrote headlines including words to describe Meloni that were meant to gin up fear. CNN used "far right" to describe Meloni; the New York Times advised caution and trepidation concerning her. Then there were the liberal talking heads on cable news outlets who called Meloni a fascist.

Steve Hilton, a Fox News host, commented in an interview with Aisha Hosni, "Well, it's amazing how they reach for that word almost instinctively. And almost the most hilarious aspect of this ... was last night on MSNBC I literally saw their sort of title for this election result in Italy was 'Global Erosion of Democracy.' So now, a free election that is won by someone they don't like is called an erosion of democracy, and it just goes to show how actually extreme the left and their media supporters in America have become. ... Anyone would think that actually they're the ones moving in authoritarian direction."

Scott McKay in the Spectator addressed the false narrative that fascism is on the right or the far right. He wrote, "Perhaps the biggest lie told in the last 100 years on this planet is the one about fascism. Specifically, that fascism is a 'far-right' phenomenon.

"It's never been a particularly convincing lie. Not when all of the self-avowed fascists who took power in the 20th century in places like Italy and Germany were quite outspoken in their belief that they were men of the left."

The truth is that leftists, progressives, secular humanists, wokesters, and globalists want to have their way in the world, and their way is not the conservative road. It is the elitist takeover and make-you-people-into-peasants road. Well, we peasants are saying we don't think so, not going to go along with your plan, through the politicians we are electing in Europe and in the USA.

I hope voters in the U.S. help reset the Great Reset by voting in conservative candidates locally and for Congress. Let's roll.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image via Pexels.