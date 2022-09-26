Is the big-boobed Canadian teacher a conservative troll?

Everyone has heard now about “Kayla Lemieux,” the shop teacher at a high school outside of Toronto, Canada. He’s the man who showed up this year in mini-skirts and wearing fake boobs that look like two overblown balloons. His appearance is so extreme that even those people who support “transgender” madness are uncomfortable. Now, though, there’s a rumor that this is an elaborate troll from a man intent upon highlighting the corruption and lunacy of his school’s transgender madness.

Lemieux made national headlines when videos began to circulate showing his bizarre appearance:

That was disturbing. What was even more disturbing was the school’s support for Lemieux’s hypersexualized appearance.

The school first explained to parents that it has a commitment to “maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming” environment for students and staff. However, the school insisted that it also had an obligation to provide “equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression.” Moreover, it added, “the Ontario Human Rights code” also protects “gender identity and gender expression.” Parents were not amused and protested vigorously.

Now, there’s totally unreliable but very intriguing evidence that, when Lemieux’s gender expression was that of an ordinary man, and he emphasized traditional values, the school subjected him to endless harassment. Further, the evidence claims, Lemieux’s bizarre, hypersexualized appearance is intended to make the point that tolerance only flows in one direction—toward the weird and perverse.

This different outlook does not come from a reliable source. Instead, it’s from an anonymous person on an online forum. That unknown person writes:

This dude is gaming the system. An anon here yesterday was in this dude’s class. This teacher was almost fired for ‘toxic masculinity’ last year, as well as not embracing woke culture. He’d drop redpills to his class, such as how silly gender neutral bathrooms are. The school board hates him. He’s now upping the ante to exploit the very clown world the school and society itself created. His long game is most likely to get fired, and then sue for discrimination. There is no other explanation.. No better way to troll clown world than to become an over-the-top caricature of a woman.

Again: Nothing currently exists verifying the above post. However, if it’s true, we are witnessing an extraordinary act of trolling.

On the one hand, I strongly disapprove of the way the teacher is imposing this hypersexualized silhouette on his students. On the other hand, Lemieux’s fake boobs are no worse than the “transgender” porn the leftists are placing in school libraries, and the relentless way schools across the North American continent are proselytizing increasingly bizarre LGBTQ+++ positions beginning as early as kindergarten. (Just check out Libs of TikTok to see what I mean.)

In other words, it’s a dead certainty that every one of the kids in that high school has already been exposed to much worse. And if Lemieux has successfully revealed that his school consistently engages in gender discrimination against normal people, he’s performed a significant service. Of course, if Lemieux really is someone committed to this type of sexual performance, the fact that he’s using high school kids to sexually excite himself is disgusting, while the school’s response continues to be offensive and abnormal.

We live in very strange times.

Image: “Kayla Lemiuex.” Twitter screen grab.

This essay has been updated since publication to correct a geographic error.