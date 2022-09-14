Inclusive advertising for AR-15s

Lawyers are seeking to circumvent the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act with what I view as junk lawsuits against gun manufacturers whose products are sold lawfully but later misused by violent criminals.

Attorneys were however successful in circumventing the PLCAA with a lawsuit against Remington for Adam Lanza's use of a stolen AR-15 to commit a mass shooting at Sandy Hook.

The lawsuit relied on advertisements for the AR-15 that said, "Consider your man card reissued." While I do not care for the gender-specific nature of this ad, I also doubt that any reasonable juror who was not in the pocket of the anti-Second Amendment camp would be receptive to the idea that a "man card" is a license to use a weapon for purposes other than lawful self-defense or on inanimate objects in a safe environment.

If we go back a couple of generations to the time when men but not women were expected to put themselves at risk to stop unlawful violence, your "man card" is your right and even possibly your moral duty to use your firearm to stop individuals like Adam Lanza, Luke Woodham, Dylann Roof, Nikolas Cruz, Matthew Murray, Jacob Roberts, Keith Thomas Kinnunen, and Salvador Ramos before they can complete their crimes. The hyperlinked individuals were in fact stopped in this manner and there was nothing wrong with Lanza, Roof, Cruz, Ramos and (allegedly unless and until proven guilty) Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers that would not have been fixed by well-aimed bullets.

Jurors Must Reject Junk Lawsuits

If you are called for jury duty in a junk liability case against a gun manufacturer, remember that there are lawyers who have tried to use repressed memories as evidence in other forms of litigation and even criminal cases.

From where I sit, "repressed memory" is simply a designer label for "perjury" or "subornation of perjury," whether initiated by the witness or somebody coaching or even brainwashing the witness respectively, because one is then free to "suddenly remember" anything he, she, or an ambitious prosecutor or personal injury lawyer finds convenient. These kinds of attorneys would, if given the chance, initiate litigation for harm incurred during past lives if they could get away with it. "Bad karma? Have you been harmed in a past life? The law firm of Dewey Cheatham & Howe will assign a team of memory regression experts to find the current incarnation of the person who wronged you long ago, and ensure that he or she has very deep pockets from which you can rake in cash and give us our cut.

We are sure we can find six people who are too stupid to get out of jury duty to buy this argument." While this proposition does not appear on the web site of this fictitious law firm, equally humorous material does but you may have to add .html to some of the links to get them to load.

Let's Make Gun Ads Inclusive of Women

Let's return however to the gender-specific "Consider your man card reissued." It's the twenty-first century, folks, and not the nineteenth. Women as well as men now protect our society as police officers and members of our Armed Forces. Women often use lawfully-owned firearms to protect their families as well. Here's audio of a 911 call in which a woman in Georgia shot a home invader who followed her and her children into a hiding place. A Chinese immigrant shot at three home invaders, and was lauded by the communist Chinese media which is ironic, because communist China does not allow its subjects to own firearms.

The AR-15 is in fact an ideal self-defense firearm for women due to its relatively light weight, ease of handling, and low recoil.

I have accordingly composed an ad that combines material from Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown (warning, profanity), Edge of Tomorrow, and Colonel Jeff Cooper's depiction of violent criminals as goblins. (Cooper referred to soldiers of repressive regimes as "orcs," which people now apply to Vladimir Putin's minions, and East Germany as "Mordor.") Here we go: "AR-15, the very best there is. When you absolutely, positively, have to go full metal bitch on every goblin who has invaded your home and put your family at risk, accept no substitute." Note that, while the B word is normally a socially unacceptable pejorative for a woman, it was the nom de guerre of Rita Vrataski, also known as the Angel of Verdun, in Edge of Tomorrow where she was defending the human species from alien invaders, and this is the intended context here.

If we return to reality, the likelihood is well upward of 99.99% that you will never, regardless of your gender, have to menace anything other than a paper target with your AR-15. It's better to have it and not need it, though, rather than to need it and not have it.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

