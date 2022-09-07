If denying election results is a crime, why aren't the Democrats in jail?

Witness 12 Minutes of Democrats Denying Election Results apparently, they forgot that the memory hole doesn't exist.

Sometimes you have to wonder if the commie collectivists ever experience a twinge of guilt over their ever-changing story on elections over the years. Perhaps they missed the memo that the memory hole of George Orwell's 1984 doesn't exist and that we can still see them denying elections they lost.

The video from RNC research came out a while ago, but it still needs to be shared far and wide because it shows that the Democrats are the true deniers.

Most people can remember Stacy Abrams and others denying that they lost, but somehow the nation's propaganda press conveniently forgets to mention this fact.

Just for reference, we have links to this same video on several other platforms, so that there is no chance it could end up missing.

BitChute: 12 MINUTES OF DEMOCRATS DENYING ELECTION RESULTS

YouTube: 12 Minutes of Democrats Denying Election Results

Vimeo: 10 Minutes of Democrats Denying Election Results.mp4

Take note that if we were to apply the very same rules to the authoritarian socialists as they apply to the pro-freedom right, all of those Democrats are now fascists by their standards. They are that for a myriad of other reasons, but if we go by their words, they've condemned themselves.

While it's truly mind-boggling that the anti-liberty left can simply ignore video evidence, it's even worse that they expect the rest of us to ignore it as well. Finally, we have someone directly asking White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about her election denialism, and it goes about as expected.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: tom.arthur via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.