Hurricane Ian is breathtakingly, terrifyingly powerful

The footage from Hurricane Ian’s landfall along Florida’s west coast is staggering. It should remind us how puny we are compared to nature. For the entirety of their time on earth, humans have had to reckon with nature’s incomparable power, whether it comes in the form of hurricanes, earthquakes, volcanoes, droughts, or anything else the earth dishes out to the lifeforms inhabiting it. This post has a collection of just some footage of the storm’s fury, all arranged in roughly chronological order so you can get a sense of the storm’s trajectory. At the end, I’ve also thrown in a couple of posts showing both how foolish and how vindictive leftists are and a Halloween-esque piece of good advice.

Video from Matt Tilman of Bayshore Blvd in Tampa. The bay being sucked out. #hurricaneian #ian pic.twitter.com/F54Lv1r5KV — Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian's eye wall is packed with lightning right now.



Spectacular imagery of a powerful, intensifying storm. pic.twitter.com/y09ePKIDCt — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 27, 2022

*RARE* first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Not sure how much longer it keeps working. You’ll see it live only on ⁦@weatherchannel⁩ #Ian pic.twitter.com/WwHtvgVxjY — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) September 28, 2022

Here is a time-lapse of the #StormSurge coming in on Sanibel Island, #Florida caught on a live traffic cam. This was only 30mins condensed down, it deteriorated quickly. 😬 #HurricaneIan #Hurricane #Ian pic.twitter.com/JKuNROvMm4 — BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) September 28, 2022

Naples litteraly looks like a river. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/jS4gZ00jRB — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022

Transformers are blowing in Bradenton, Florida, as Hurricane Ian approaches. Follow live updates. https://t.co/ncOV9G3Jux pic.twitter.com/jx2b9aNxhP — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2022

#BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.



🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

Video from the International Space Station flying over Hurricane #Ian at 3pm as it was making landfall. #ISS #SpaceStation pic.twitter.com/CKfEf2VoAE — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 28, 2022

And then there’s the genius who insists that this hurricane is proof of anthropogenic climate change:

Hurricane Ian took all the water out of Tampa Bay because climate change is a hoax and these storms are absolutely not getting stronger, more frequent, and more devastating each year. pic.twitter.com/2uP12gAzin — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 28, 2022

It’s at this point that I always feel compelled to drag out the modern history of hurricanes.

As a general matter, the 18th century, before the Industrial Revolution, was a time of ferocious hurricanes. Part of that is because there really were a lot of serious hurricanes then. The Great Hurricane of 1790 was the worst Atlantic hurricane since we’ve kept records. It killed at least 20,000 people, with estimates as high as 27,500 people. It’s believed that the winds exceeded 200 MPH.

But there’s another reason those hurricanes were so bad: Europeans had begun settling those regions, and they did two things that hadn’t happened before: They greatly increased the population in the path of those hurricanes, and they kept records. Before then, hurricanes went unrecorded.

The worst hurricane in American history was the Great Galveston hurricane in 1900, which killed 8,000 to 12,000 people. While this was during the Industrial Revolution, this was long before CO2 in the atmosphere (which is even now a minuscule proportion of the earth’s atmosphere) had begun to serve as a vehicle for advancing leftist policies.

If you look at this list of other major hurricanes, you’ll quickly realize that the devastation the list describes is primarily economic—and that’s because there are more people living in hurricane zones. That is, the hurricanes aren’t worse; it’s just that more of us experience them.

The above is an example of leftist foolishness. The following is an example of leftist nastiness, which speaks for itself:

Is it wrong to wish for Hurricane Ian to flood Mar-a-Largo so badly that Trump can never stay there again? — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) September 28, 2022

Finally, this bit of practical advice got a lot of play on Twitter because of something in the freezer other than bottled water. Apparently, Halloween comes early for some:

Hands down, this is the best advice I can share in twitter! #HurricaneIan #Ian pic.twitter.com/6NaSQ67qA9 — Santi (@US2F_) September 27, 2022

