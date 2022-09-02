Geothermal vs. the greens

As Kermit once intoned, "it's not easy being green," especially if you're also a woke, fanatical member of the Church of Green Energy. To much fanfare, Google announced in May 2021 that it would power one of its massive, energy-hogging data centers in Nevada using a next-generation geothermal plant.

"To reach 24-7 (carbon-free energy), we also need to go beyond wind and solar and tap into sources of on-demand clean energy like geothermal," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Tuesday. "It's not widely used today and we want to change that. I'm excited to announce that we are partnering to develop a next-generation geothermal power project. This will connect to the grid, serving our Nevada data centers starting next year."

As is to be expected, other environmentalists objected because the project threatens to wipe out the Dixie Valley toad.

The latest twist came recently when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate an injunction that halted construction. But only hours later, the parties themselves agreed to suspend construction temporarily.

[L]awyers for Ormat, the government, environmentalists and the tribe filed a joint stipulation in federal court in Reno detailing a voluntary agreement to suspend construction for at least 30 days — and perhaps until the end of the year. The unusual turn of events comes after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took the rare step of declaring the Dixie Valley toad endangered on a temporary emergency basis in April — something the agency has done only one other time in 20 years.

The prior notice is probably intended to give the toads time to relocate — at taxpayer expense.

In October 2020, Vox reported on the mind-numbing potential of geothermal.

The ARPA-E project AltaRock Energy estimates that "just 0.1% of the heat content of Earth could supply humanity's total energy needs for 2 million years." There's enough energy in the Earth's crust, just a few miles down, to power all of human civilization for generations to come. All we have to do is tap into it.

The Biden administration is all on board. It views geothermal as a key part of its green agenda. Or does it? Like Kermit, the administration's apparatchiks are finding that it's tough being green. Many within their fold are simply against everything, and winning a delay is the first small victory in the war for complete cancelation. Every human activity will have an environmental impact. And as long as the left views humans as the only illegitimate and unnecessary species on the Earth, the toads and every other creature will have the right of way.

