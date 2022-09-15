Gavin Newsom stars in ad warning the taxpayer against voting in higher taxes

I thought we all agreed to leave the satire to the professionals at The Babylon Bee? Well, apparently Gruesome Newsom didn't get the memo.

In a video advertisement released on September 12, Newsom opened his monologue with "fellow Californians, I need to warn you" before he proceeded to express his concern that self-interested pseudo-elites were looking to scam the taxpayers. I mean, of course his primary concern is the little guy, because after all, he's a public servant.

Does it get more ironic than that?

The initiative in question is Proposition 30, a ballot measure that would raise taxes on those making over $2 million and redirect the confiscated wealth into Green Agenda government programs. Newsom dubbed the proposal a "cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy[.]"

Regrettably, we're all very familiar with the remarkable level of hypocrisy concentrated among the minds of the collective left — but Newsom takes this to new heights in the short span of thirty seconds.

California Democrats are notorious for heavy taxation, punitive policy targeting small businesses, and poor fiscal management. According to a 2017 report put forth by the California Policy Center:

We estimate that California state and local governments owe $1.3 trillion as of June 30, 2015. ... When added to the state's share of the national debt, we find that California taxpayers are shouldering debt burdens on par with residents of peripheral Eurozone states [emphasis added].

And this all preceded Newsom's ascension to the highest state office, and before the hallmark spending bills of a post-COVID Congress. But now we're expected to believe that Newsom empathizes with the exploited and struggling Californians, burdened by the yoke of tyrannical taxation? California has the highest rate for income tax! Give me a break.

According to Newsom:

Prop 30 is being advertised as a climate initiative, but in reality, it was devised by a single corporation, to funnel state income taxes to benefit their company. Put simply, Prop 30 is a Trojan Horse, that puts corporate welfare above the fiscal welfare of our entire state.

I could be mistaken, but I don't recall him saying the same thing when companies in which he had ownership share placed corporate interests above those of the citizens and collected nearly $3 million in government handouts paid for by the taxpayer.

And was this perhaps a Freudian slip? Recognizing that nefarious agendas are indeed disguised as "climate initiative[s]"? Well, no kidding!

It's also worth noting that Prop 30 is on the ballot only because of the actions of Newsom and his communist comrades in the state's Fourth Branch:

The ballot measure's campaign is paid for by the ride-hailing company Lyft. Last year, state regulators ordered companies like Lyft to make sure nearly all of their rides are in electric vehicles by 2030.

Will this compel the Democrats to remove government from dictating within the private sector? I think it's safe to assume a resounding "no."

Newsom has a well known reputation as a climate alarmist, and his tax-collecting policies are reminiscent of King George III, so to see him back a "no" vote on heavy-handed taxation to promote the Green Agenda is political paradox at its finest.

Image: Twitter video screen grab.