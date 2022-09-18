Fox News Media contributor Tomi Lahren evacuated as 'protesters' pound doors at University of New Mexico speech

Political commentator Tomi Lahren, a Fox News Media contributor, was scheduled to speak at the University of New Mexico last week.

However, a large crowd of ‘protesters’ gathered outside the event, demanding that Lahren not be permitted to speak on campus.

Why?

Merely because Lahren has a different worldview than that of the ‘protestors.’

The ‘protestors’ banged the doors of the venue of the event and even attempted to break in.

They held placards with slogans such as “UNM has no room for racists” and “F*** white supremacy,” and chanted slogans like, “Shut it down,” and, “F*** Tomi Lahren.”

These thugs who terrorized @TomiLahren’s @TPUSA event in New Mexico are Domestic Violent Extremists.



Where is the FBI? I thought they were committed to tracking down and bringing DVEs to justice? pic.twitter.com/Bg3rfQTmjH — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2022

When the voices grew noisier and even more threatening, the organizers were compelled to shut down the event due to security concerns.

Lahren and her audience were escorted out after a fire alarm was pulled without reason.

The sponsor of the event, Turning Point USA stated that Lahren was barricaded in a safe room for 45 minutes as the 'protestors' raged on.

Turning Point USA denounced the actions of the protestors, stating,

“Sadly, what happened in New Mexico is far too common…We will only get more threats of violence unless there are serious consequences for this behavior. We are looking into all possible avenues to help achieve that end.”

Lahren excoriated the University of New Mexico for their capitulation before the mob.

Violent campus protestors mobbed @TomiLahren last night during her speech at @UNM. She discussed the scene in detail with @dandakich this AM.



Check it out & follow along on Outkick: https://t.co/I20uZNXkDW pic.twitter.com/ZElcwU1y1p — OutKick (@Outkick) September 16, 2022

University officials said they are “investigating these incidents and will hold anyone who violated the law or University policies accountable.”

They released the following statement:

The University of New Mexico is committed to the principles of free speech and values its role as a public square for debate, a marketplace of ideas, and a place to test and challenge competing viewpoints and opinions. In this context, allowing speakers invited by a student organization on campus in no way implies an endorsement of the content of their speeches or their opinions. And those who disagree with the ideas expressed are encouraged to respectfully voice their perspectives.

What were the reactions?

A prominent ‘liberal’ resorted to lewdness:

Ted Cruz rightly sided with Lahren:

This isn’t the first time that a student mob created a ruckus when a conservative speaker has been invited to their institution and it certainly won’t be the last if swift remedial measures are not instituted.

Here it is essential to reiterate the principles of free expression:

This is the right to opine and criticize without fear of retaliation. It includes the right to offend, insult, and satirize. It also includes the right to express disgusting, revolting, hateful, and obscene ideas.

Why?

Simply because of the subjective nature of the human mind.

What is hateful to some is compelling to others. What is bigoted to some is a fresh perspective to others. What is revolting to some is riveting to others. What is pornographic to some is imaginative to others. What is crass to some is hard-hitting to others. What is crude to some is hilarious to others.

The principles apply to individuals as well.

A bigot to one is a maverick to another. A liberal to one is a fascist to another. A rabid ‘right-winger’ to one is a voice of reason to another. A terrorist to one is a freedom fighter to another. An idiot to one is a comedian to another.

If we begin to restrict expression based on individual preferences, there will soon be a blank blackboard. In time the blackboard will be branded racist and soon it will be removed.

A teacher has a function to encourage students to not just tolerate but welcome contrarian perspectives. Teachers must train their students to be able to vehemently disagree without being disagreeable. These exchanges are the only ways to facilitate growth and even empathy.

Freedom of expression emanates from freedom of thought.

All the great inventions, discoveries, scientific advancements, new technologies, and even works of art and literature exist because some individuals dared think differently and more importantly dared to express these brave new ideas.

These solitary contrarian voices that begin like a flickering flame have ended up illuminating society. This is why contrarian voices need support.

The students are arguably blameless here -- they are young, impressionable, credulous, and uninformed. Their petulance is due to support from the faculty members.

Over the years, educational institutions consider indoctrination rather than education as their objective. The long-term goal is to control the mainstream on what ideas are ‘appropriate’ and what ideas aren’t. They also want to create a permanent Democrat voter base.

Once the indoctrination is complete and these zombie-like individuals become leaders in business, politics, arts, literature, sports, science, entertainment, etc., they will permit only ‘appropriate’ ideas in the public square.

Those who disagree are called a “white supremacist” or “fascist,” make a great deal of noise, and drive the contrarian ideas away, suppressing them.

A society that always conforms never grows.

It is ironic that these people call themselves 'progressive.'

Obviously, some among the faculty must be troubled by this abhorrent practice of silencing opposing perspectives, which is now developing into a habit.

But they are probably petrified of challenging the status quo. They don’t want to be troubled with ‘gratuitous’ disputes and lose employment. They don’t want to be called enablers of ‘white supremacists’ and rendered unemployable.

So why does the left fear debates?

They keep virtue-signaling and bragging about their superiority.

If they really believed their ideas were superior, they would have encouraged debates where they triumphed over their adversaries.

But that is not the case.

The propagandists live in perpetual fear that the contrarian ideas will free impressionable students from the spell they have cast. Hence, instead of engaging, they merely shut down their opponents.

They have encouraged students to be intolerant, incurious, and obedient followers of the groupthink

It is not just universities and colleges, the brainwashing now begins in schools. Indoctrination at a very young age is often irreversible. Quite often even parents are unable to undo it.

It is said that the destruction of a nation begins by attacking its foundation, that is the education system.

In the past, a speech by Ann Coulter at the University of California at Berkeley was canceled, while a speech by Ben Shapiro was confronted by protests. Condoleezza Rice, a former U.S. secretary of state, was compelled to cancel her speech at Rutgers University when students protested. There are numerous other examples of speeches by not just conservative, but liberals who reject the groupthink or who have a slight disagreement on a minor issue being canceled after ‘protests.’

Why should we worry?

This is not just about the silencing of speeches at universities. Censorship has now become a culture. This censorship by Big Tech had an impact on a presidential election.

It has all gone too far.

Being silent or neutral is the equivalent of supporting the mob.

Today it is Tomi Lahren, tomorrow it could be you.

It is time for free-thinking students, parents, and faculty members to speak up now.

Silence now will result in silence forever.

Image: Twitter screen shot