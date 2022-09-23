Every Democrat should get the 'Mom and Dad' question

At the US Air Force Academy, the "wokes" want our future officers to focus on words rather than military strategy. Here is the story:

A diversity and inclusion training by the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado instructs cadets to use words that "include all genders" and to refrain from saying things like "mom" and "dad." The slide presentation titled, "Diversity & Inclusion: What it is, why we care, & what we can do," obtained by Fox News Digital, advises cadets to use "person-centered" and gender-neutral language when describing individuals. "Some families are headed by single parents, grandparents, foster parents, two moms, two dads, etc.: consider ‘parent or caregiver’ instead of ‘mom and dad,'" the presentation states. "Use words that include all genders​: ‘Folks’ or ‘Y’all’ instead of ‘guys’; ‘partner’ vs. ‘boyfriend or girlfriend.’" "Not ‘Colorblind’ or ‘I don’t see color,’ but Color Conscious," it adds. "We see Color/Patterns AND VALUE people for their uniqueness."

If this is diversity then give me less of it. This is indoctrination by people who want to destroy our society. It's as simple as that.

What happens next? Every Democrat, including President Biden whenever they put him in front of a reporter, should get a question about what's happening at the Air Force Academy. They probably won't get one but maybe Peter Doocy can ask the press secretary such a question. Everybody else in the press room has been sleeping a "siesta" since the Orange Man left town.

In the past, we sent our young men and women to these academies to train the next generation of officers. This is how we got generals and future presidents. This is how we got war heroes. Today, the "wokes" are bent on "diversity, inclusion and justice."

I'm sure that our enemies are looking at this and asking: What the "expletive deleted" is wrong with these people? Some of us are asking the same question.

Image: USAF