Don Lemon thinks he’s got a zinger, turns out it’s a flop

To say Lemon lacks intellectual foresight is an understatement, to such a degree I almost feel sorry for him — but not quite. After his recent demotion, President Trump took to Truth Social and in his endearing fashion, savaged Lemon, saying:

They call me a ‘ratings machine.’ Don Lemon was also a ratings machine - in reverse. He killed rates, ate them alive, and always will. If he interviewed Elvis, back from the dead, nobody would watch. Add him to the list of Joe Scarborough and his lovely, soothing bride. They are in the ‘can’ also, but now can compete against ‘the dumbest man on television.[...]’

….And….

A small step for television, a giant step for mankind. Don Lemon, often called ‘the dumbest man on television’ having made even Lebron James look smart during their interview two years ago, has been FIRED from his prime time evening spot on CNN - extremely low ratings - and will be thrown into their ‘Death Valley’ morning show….

But possibly worse than a thrashing from America’s favorite president, is the embarrassing foot-in-mouth debacle that Mr. Lemon got himself into during an exchange with Hilary Fordwich, a well-known “royal” commentator — while live on air.

Like any good virtue-signaling socialist, Lemon adopts the role of advocate for the little guy, and dances around what is an obvious jab at the inestimable wealth of the British monarchy — all that wealth should obviously be redistributed!

Lemon attempts to back the commentator in a corner, and as conservative journalist Tom Elliott identifies, “immediately regrets it” — watch below:

CNN’s @DonLemon tells royal commentator Hilary Fordwich the royal family should pay reparations — immediately regrets it pic.twitter.com/LotCfBoAym — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022

For a “journalist,” Lemon’s lack of preparedness was actually perplexing — how could he not have anticipated this? The best part is around 42 seconds into the clip, his eyes start to glaze over as he realizes he’s been caught looking like a circus clown…. Again.

I find two things especially profound about this conversation.

The first is the incapacitating effect of indoctrination. Lemon’s been trained to parrot a talking-point, but he’s clearly never invested much (if any) thought into the position, because as soon as he’s confronted with an intelligent response, he’s left dumbfounded.

And the second is nothing novel, but it always comes to mind when the ‘reparations’ debate arises; Thomas Sowell articulates it best:

Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not responsible for what they themselves are doing today?

Now, Lemon may have a point regarding the royal family, as they are a handful of people currently enjoying untold wealth which was largely secured at the hands of tremendous exploitation, but when Lemon turns that argument against the U.S. taxpayers — which he frequently does — he surrenders the idea that he’s an intellectual, or that his position deserves an audience.

President Trump’s moniker remains, and Lemon goes unchallenged for the title of “the dumbest man on television.”

Image: Twitter video screen grab.