DeSantis’ shenanigans elicit more of a reaction than instances of actual human trafficking

We knew the left couldn’t meme, but now it’s increasingly evident that no one in their camp can even take a lighthearted joke á la their own policies. Unlike Democrats, conservatives actually possess the trait of self-awareness, so no one (of whom I’m aware) is arguing that DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt was anything but political — it’s what we colloquially refer to as “owning the libs.”

There’s no greater offense than the commoditization of human beings — we see it with the abortion movement, and with the fact that in 2022, more people than at any other time in the history of the world remain enslaved. The first time I saw a photo of a child’s undergarments next to a “rape tree” in the Sonoran desert, I probably cried for a month. According to The Guardian:

The word ‘slavery’ conjures up images of shackles and transatlantic ships – depictions that seem relegated firmly to the past. But more people are enslaved today than at any other time in history. Experts have calculated that roughly 13 million people were captured and sold as slaves between the 15th and 19th centuries; today, an estimated 40.3 million people – more than three times the figure during the transatlantic slave trade – are living in some form of modern slavery[.] Women and girls comprise 71% of all modern slavery victims. Children make up 25% and account for 10 million of all the slaves worldwide.

According to the ACLU, “human trafficking is a form of modern slavery” — ergo, human trafficking is one of the most serious violations of human rights, and it’s happening more frequently today then ever before.

And now, because elitist Democrats don’t like Republicans using their own rules against them (Alinskyism 101, by the way), they’re melting down in an epic and delusional style:

A reminder that what @GovRonDeSantis did wasn't a "stunt."



It was kidnapping, and Human Trafficking.



These are federal crimes. The sentence is five years - per victim. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2022

And:

Human trafficking is a federal crime and a felony



The punishment is 5 years per victim



Ron DeSantis should be facing at least 250 years in prison



Instead, he’s the Führer-in-waiting of the Republican Party — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 16, 2022

And:

If you think it’s funny to ship women and children across the country like cattle in your little ‘human trafficking to own the Libs’ stunt, then you don’t get to cry when we call you fascists. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 16, 2022

And last but not least, Jeff Tiedrich decided to ramp up the crazy *language warning*:

holy fucking shit, I'll take one migrant willing to walk 2,000 miles across a desert in hopes of a making a better life in America over a thousand grandstanding Republican human-trafficking racist asshole politicians any fucking day of the week and twice on Sunday — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 16, 2022

Again, the extravagant ignorance of the left knows no limit, and in characteristic fashion, they irresponsibly use the terms “human trafficking” and “migrant smuggling” interchangeably. Even the weaponized federal government they appear to worship distinguishes these are two separate offenses: Human trafficking is disctinct form the separate crime of migrant smuggling.

But wait! How could we forget the icing on the cake?

Even Hillary Clinton got in on the outrage, stating the stunt was “literally human trafficking.” Pretty bold for a woman whose husband’s name can be found on the alleged manifests of the Lolita Express while en route to Epstein’s island….

Then, Daniel Uhlfelder (if you have time and want some laughs, take a look at this guy’s Twitter bio) decided to take the delusion up another notch:

I’m now at the hangar where the company that was paid $615k at DeSantis’s request to traffic 50 human beings across state lines is headquartered. Strange, because I was told the company was just a flight school not a human trafficking company. pic.twitter.com/HhEEvqzGom — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) September 16, 2022

Four hours later, we received an update on the mystery of the suspected smugglers:

DeSantis' human trafficking vendor update:

-Owner, who specializes in Russian helicopters, still not called me back.

-Website shut down.

-Met one employee. Other 3 at lunch.

-PPP loan claims 30+ employees which is strange.

-Claims is flight school.



Keep your tips coming. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) September 16, 2022

And what do you know, it looks like there might even be a connection to Russia, and DeSantis may very well be another Putin puppet just like Trump....

Mr. Uhlfelder, I actually spent a summer logging hours working towards a PPL, so I’m slightly familiar with flight schools.

I know this concept might sound a bit foreign, but there’s an entire employment sector outside of the government, where people have to actually practice fiscal responsibility and business acumen to survive — in fact, these are the very people who buoy the government sector. These outfits are private, and generally modest, and you may have even heard them referred to as “small businesses.” Someone has to make the money that lines politicians’ pockets in Ukraine and beyond, and who else would pay for members of Congress to have “premier” access to the celebrity-loved streaming fitness classes offered by the corporation Peloton, if not for working-class Americans?

So, in this context, you can imagine that a flight school could possibly extend their services beyond simple instruction, and offer chartered flights, since they have the equipment and personnel to do so — and here’s some insider knowledge, that’s more than just a speculation, it’s fact. Flight schools frequently provide charter services.

No need for your in-depth investigation, a simple internet search would have yielded conclusive evidence. Just because flight schools often offer charter services does not automatically make them fronts for human trafficking and complicit in the trade.

If these illegals don’t have documents, what option would there be if not for privately chartered flights? In theory, they shouldn’t be allowed to fly commercially without government-issued identification, right?

I know, I know, that was a lot of new information, and you had to stretch that atrophied gray matter, so I’ll cut you some slack.

The left continues to sink to new chasms of derangement and callousness. Legitimately comparing the plight of real trafficked victims to a political stunt involving a few dozen Venezuelan men meandering around a ritzy vacation spot after a private flight is appalling, but completely expected when dealing with degenerates like the Democrats.

