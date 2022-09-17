DeSantis opens a migrant can of whoopass, and for Democrats, the embarrassments just keep coming

Texas's Gov. Greg Abbott got the ball rolling with his decision to bus illegal aliens to America's foremost sanctuary cities. And Florida's Gov. DeSantis has taken it to 11 by flying more of the migrants to America's foremost elite sanctuary cities, such as Martha's Vineyard.

For Democrats, it's not a one-day story, but an ongoing can of whoopass.

It comes after months of Democrats controlling the narrative about the border surge — from the press doing softball interviews with migrant-inviting Joe Biden, his do-nothing "border czar" Kamala Harris, and derelict Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to phony political "narratives" about Border Patrol agents using "whips" on illegal border-crossers to ignored stories about migrant crime and costs on border cities, midnight flights of migrants to cities around the country, the nightmare of socialism in places like Venezuela, and the swing of south Texas's fed-up Latino voters to the Republicans. Now it seems that Abbott and DeSantis have seized the narrative back.

That's because the hits just keep coming for the open-borders Democrats with this bid to make every sanctuary state a border state. Every one of them makes Democrats look like asses.

Here's a point-by-point summary from events in just the past day now.

Start with NBC swamp thing "journalist" Chuck Todd. According to Fox News:

NBC's Chuck Todd asserted Thursday that it was "inhumane" to send illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard because, in his view, the location "doesn't have any infrastructure."

Todd's point about "infrastructure" is an authentic "talking point" repeated by the White House, Democrat officials in big cities where illegally present migrants are being transported, and local officials on tony Martha's Vineyard, who are shipping the migrants out so as not to turn their streets into the apocalyptic migrant scenes now seen in El Paso. Claims not to have "infrastructure" are ridiculous, given the amount of cash shoveled out by the federal government for "infrastructure" on all fronts. What everyone can see they are saying is, they don't want their streets flooded with illegals any more than Texas and Florida do. Their claims that Texas and Florida somehow have the "infrastructure" to handle two million illegal border-crossers into their states — particularly with news stories rolling out about El Paso and the Del Rio sector — are laughable. We all know what they are saying with this Beltway talking point: let the border states with all their abundant infrastructure (except a border wall) eat cake.

This is far from the only self-own. Let's move onto the rich Democrats who inhabit the tony enclave of Martha's Vineyard itself, seat of the DeSantis flights of indigent and illegal migrants. According to Breitbart News, citing a report from Telemundo,

[a] Spanish TV reporter for Telemundo said Martha's Vineyard residents privately admitted to not wanting migrants on the island. Speaking outside St. Andrew's church where the 50 migrants that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) shipped up to the elite liberal vacation spot, Cristina Londoño Rooney of Telemundo said that residents refused to be interviewed on camera about their displeasure with the situation for fear of appearing "inhumane." ... "There are also others who blame the Biden Administration, saying it's their fault, they don't want the migrants here. But they don't want to speak on-camera, either because they don't want to be depicted as inhumane."

The old lefty fear of losing "respectability" by being called a "racist" and "xenophobe" seems to be making the rich liberals there camera-shy. Why the hell aren't these people on camera? And why aren't they changing the law about sanctuary cities and states, which brought them this state of affairs? They're against open borders but just can't bear the thought of being called "racist" by some leftist ignoramus. Being New Englanders, they appear to value their Puritan hypocrisies. The whisperings, in light of what the border states have endured for these two Biden years of surges into border states, is simply laughable.

It gets even more embarrassing for Democrats, now that one of them has let the truth slip out about what leftists really think about illegal migrants. According to the Daily Caller:

NBC News deleted a tweet that compared immigrants to trash in light of the recent movement of several dozen illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard Friday. The outlet shared its article on Twitter about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as part of a state project relocating migrants to sanctuary cities. The tweet included a quote from a refugee foundation leader which compared the relocation of immigrants to throwing one's own trash in different areas. "Florida Gov. DeSantis sending asylum-seekers to Martha's Vineyard is like 'me taking my trash out and just driving to different areas where I live and just throwing my trash there,' a founding member of a foundation that helps refugees says," the tweet read.

So DeSantis's bid to bring the open border to the sanctuary states is now trash disposal? Not even the meanest Republican talks like that. Apparently, this Democrat, who's listed as a migrant advocate, was trying to pin something on DeSantis. All he did was reveal what leftists really think of migrants, covering both NBC and himself with, to put it delicately, trash. Chalk up another revealed embarrassment for Democrats.

Then there's Joe Biden himself, who piously intones, in another talking point, about Republicans "playing politics" with the transport of illegal migrants to sanctuary states. According to Fox News:

During an address at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala, Biden accused Republicans of "playing politics" and using migrants as "props" after dozens of migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C. "Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they're doing is simply wrong, it's un-American, it's reckless," Biden said Thursday.

Playing politics? This from the president, who's been flying illegal border-crossers in the dead of night into red cities and states to change their voting patterns? Speaking of politics...

The "reckless" claim, from the man who turned the U.S. border over to the control of Mexico's cartels and human-smuggling rackets, is another self-own. Perhaps he should ask the relatives of the 50-some migrants who died in the truck in San Antonio as a result of his open-borders policy about the word 'reckless.'

It's all exposed hypocrisies, and since they are so obvious, it's all embarrassments, one after another. It is indeed a can of whoopass for them, because the embarrassments aren't stopping. Gov. DeSantis seems to know how they work and how to take them out through the potent vehicle of ridicule. That's a great big political feather in his hat. DeSantis got them on the run now, exposing them as naked, letting us know "who they are."

Image: Mike Mozart via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.