DeSantis made politics fun again when he sent illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard

Rule 4 of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals is “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” Rule 5 is “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” And Rule 6 is “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” When Texas governor Greg Abbott finally decided to send to New York and Washington D.C. a small percentage of the illegal aliens pouring into Texas thanks to Biden’s lawless presidency, he was taking a page out of Alinsky’s book, and it was wonderful to see. However, when Ron DeSantis sent volunteer illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, he raised the game to a new level.

Tucker Carlson pointed out in his monologue (see below) that Martha’s Vineyard is one of the richest and most aggressively Democrat regions in America. Its residents, from Barack Obama on down, had no problem with Biden destroying America’s southern border. They also thought it was fine when Biden placed the illegal immigrants who came flooding across the border onto planes and buses, and then, in the dark of night, shipped them out to Republican communities all over America.

Image: Ron DeSantis. Twitter screen grab.

But to bring 50 illegal aliens to the rarefied little colony of Martha’s Vineyard...well, that was too much. From one minute to the next, sending illegal aliens away from the border and deeper into America transformed from being a humane Biden policy into a Hitler-esque DeSantis policy. Democrats went into overdrive demonizing DeSantis for his “political stunt” or “cruel stunt” (Again, see the Tucker video, below.)

Having vented their rage at DeSantis’s daring to sully their pristine little island with Hispanic people who weren’t already prepped as housecleaners and gardeners, the islanders next boasted about their incredible compassion. They put out the welcome mat:

Residents of the Massachusetts resort community of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday immediately rallied to ensure dozens of South American migrants had clothing, shelter, and food after they arrived on the island without warning.... [snip] Soon after the two planes brought the migrants to Martha's Vineyard Airport, local restaurants, schools, and community groups were among those joining the impromptu effort to provide care for the group.

But the Vineyarders, ever mindful of Ben Franklin’s warning that guests, like fish, stink after three days, had limits on their compassion. The illegal aliens arrived on Monday and, by Friday, the governor had activated 125 national guardsmen to escort those 50 unwanted guests out of the residential part of the island and dumped them at Joint Base Cape Cod. The hypocrisy was breathtaking.

Those opposed to a lawless president and a broken border have been reveling in seeing the contortions into which the Vineyarders have twisted themselves trying to prove that they’re angels of mercy while, at the same time, desperately acting to get those brown people away from their property.

The great thing is that Ron DeSantis is also having fun rubbing Democrats’ faces in their despicable, two-faced, illegal, and ungracious behavior, with the Democrat fish rotting from the top, where Joe Biden perches:

For a good wrap-up of the facts, Tucker Carlson was also having a lot of fun noticing how completely Democrats have failed to live up to their own book of rules:

Saul Alinksy wrote his rules for a malevolent purpose, which was to turn America into a Marxist nation. That doesn’t mean, though, that his rules aren’t good techniques. Conservatives should use them whenever possible.