Democrats believe projection plus gaslighting equals victory…and they may be correct in that assessment

Democrats, as evidenced by the Biden administration, clearly believe that projection plus gaslighting equals victory (P+G=V). Victory, of course, means power. And there is nothing more important to Democrats than power. Period.

Projection:

Democratic strategist number 1: “What don’t we want voters to know about us?”

Democratic strategist number 2: “That we are semi-fascist authoritarians bent on destroying our opponents…and our nation. And that we are a ‘threat to our democracy.’”

Democratic strategist number 1: “So what do we do about this?”

Democratic strategist number 2: “We tell them that Republicans are semi-fascist authoritarians bent on destroying Democrats…and our nation. And that they are a ‘threat to our democracy.’”

Democrats in unison: “Brilliant!”

And, sadly, it works.

Gaslighting:

President Biden (speech given September 1):

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic… “…But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country… “…And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they’re working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.” Etc., etc., ad infinitum.

President Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre (September 2): “And so for him [Biden}, this was not a political speech.” Say what?!

President Biden also recently said there was “zero inflation” in July just hours after federal Consumer Price Index data showed an inordinately high annual inflation rate of 8.5%.

And remember, the summer long riots of 2020 were “mostly peaceful.” (Don’t pay any attention to the looted stores, burning buildings and police cars, or the innocent people being assaulted.) But January 6 was an insurrection and a catastrophe on the order of 9/11, Pearl Harbor, or the Civil War.

Don’t you understand yet? You didn’t see what you saw, didn’t hear what you heard. And you shouldn’t believe what you believe.

Or you are an extremist, a semi-fascist, a terrorist, a threat to our democracy…and freedom everywhere.

The United States is not riven by “systemic racism,” at least not in the manner progressives claim it is. But there are “systemic” problems afflicting the nation. The systemic ignorance, foolishness, and naivete of a large part of the electorate, and the systemic prevarication, hypocrisy-- and rising authoritarianism-- on the part of the (formerly) Democratic Party.

Biden and his ilk have essentially decriminalized crime-- and criminalized conservatism, traditional Christianity, and the founding values and principles of the nation they lead. It is they who have launched attacks on everything American, attacks on language, attacks on morality.

As President Trump has noted, it is an attack on you. It is an attack on me. And anyone with whom they disagree.

Ultimately, it is an attack on reality itself.

It is heinous and it is evil.

It is no coincidence that the backdrop for Biden’s “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” speech, ironically delivered in Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, would have been much more fitting for a crazed polemic emanating from the mouths of Hitler or Mussolini.

Semi-fascist?

You decide.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab.