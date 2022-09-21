Democrats are just getting more authoritarian: How Biden is losing his voters

Glenn Beck recently interviewed Sasha Stone who had "devoted [her] entire life" to the Democrat party, but now realizes the fascist far-left is much more a cult than the pro-freedom right.

It’s a fascinating 15-minute interview, making some very important points, often echoed here.

In short, the Democrat party 'became a religion,' and Biden lost her vote.

She points out that the anti-liberty left is engaging in dehumanization that is very reminiscent of National Socialist Germany (Take note how leftists always act the same). They claim it’s the right that does this, but it’s really the left.

So, she took the time to understand the freedom side of the spectrum watching Trump rallies.

She relates that she had two friends who were Trump haters who said: “his supporters must be exterminated.” Her response was “you know what you sound like don't you?” That kept them quiet for a moment. But one would hope that with logical reality assisting them, leftists would finally realize that they are the same stock as other socialists.

On Substack, she wrote: How Joe Biden Lost My Vote, The Democrats have Opted for Corruption over Democracy.

She pointed out the many ways they have become corrupt, projecting that on the pro-freedom right:

The 2020 election was even further proof, at least to me, that the Democrats had now become corrupt, that they had way too much power and wealth such that we might never have a free and fair election again. They spent $1 billion, the most expensive election in history to elect Joe Biden. They changed voting laws to close the enthusiasm gap they battle with in every election and simply collect votes from voters who weren’t motivated to go to the polls themselves. They took complete control of nearly every major institution just to stop Trump, and even still, they barely won. Trump still won Iowa, Ohio, and Florida. They haven’t stopped. If anything, they’ve just gotten much more authoritarian. With the prime-time January 6th show trial, the raid of Mar-a-Lago, and now the DOJ going after Trump and Steve Bannon, we are truly living through a dystopian nightmare in a near-totalitarian state.

Something everyone needs to consider in all of this is that everyone on the freedom side of the spectrum needs to understand the power of words and labels. When we use the usual word salad of ‘progressive,’ ‘leftist,’ and ‘liberal,’ we’re not only praising those far-left authoritarians as something they aren’t, but we’re also lumping true liberals in with that cabal. Consider this example and others as a motivating factor in stopping that practice.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot from Glenn Beck video via YouTube.