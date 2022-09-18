DC firm with ties to the Clintons operating a ‘grassroots’ scheme in the shadows

If you were to think back to the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election, what sticks out most to you? If you were decently involved in current political events, you might remember the extreme (and apparently criminal) bias against conservatives across Big Tech social media outlets; or you might recall the suppression of damning evidence which allegedly revealed the illicit activities of the Biden crime family, in what we all call “the Laptop from Hell.”

And despite being ‘in the know’ on so many things, it’s unlikely you’ve ever heard of Arabella Advisors — I myself was unaware until just yesterday.

Well, according to one outlet:

The Atlantic has called it ‘the massive progressive dark-money group you’ve never heard of’ and ‘the indisputable heavyweight of Democratic dark money.’ The Washington Post believes its potent lobbying arm is reason enough for Congress to enact forced donor disclosure laws, while Politico labelled [sic] it a ‘dark-money’ behemoth.’ ‘The system of political financing, which often obscures the identities of donors, is known as dark money,’ wrote The New York Times, ‘and Arabella’s network is a leading vehicle for it on the left.’

Arabella is the nefarious offspring of a man named Eric Kessler, who was a former staffer in the Clinton administration. It acts as central command for a vast web of far-left (or flagrantly Marxist) nonprofit organizations. Subsequently, which in turn:

These nonprofits manage and supervise a vast array of ‘pop-up’ groups—mainly political attack-dog websites, ad campaigns and ‘spontaneous’ demonstrations staffed by Arabella’s network of activist professionals who pose as members of independent activist organizations.

Now, why does that sound so familiar?

Given my fascination/horror with Marxism, if I were to reflect back on the pre-election time of 2020, I would recall the emergence of a long-buried video. And in this particular video, Patrisse Cullors, the cofounder of Black Lives Matter, referred to herself and her comrades as “trained Marxists.” Here’s the full quote:

The first thing, I think, is that we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia [cofounder] in particular are trained organizers[.] We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.

Cullors also mentioned they were “trained organizers” — immediately my mind went to Alinksy.

Another point worth noting is that the BLM website initially stated their support for the “disruption” of the nuclear family — which as we all know, is “the most infamous proposal of the Communists” according to Marx and Engels.

Would it surprise you to learn that Arabella is vocal about their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and organization?

In a post to social media in June of 2020, the official account for Arabella stated:

Black lives matter. And advancing racial equity—both in philanthropy and through it—is essential to the future of our sector, our society, and our world.

In a blog posted to Arabella’s website, BLM was touted as a great grassroots success story, with the firm praising the organization’s ability to quickly “achieve impact on a major scale.”

Arabella is much more of a lurking menace than BLM though. Instead of simply enriching themselves like every other good communist — it was revealed that Cullors had used BLM’s Los Angeles mansion for private parties, and just the other day, news emerged that another leader now stands accused of stealing $10 million from the organization — they’re actually using it to garner political influence and affect all things political.

Just in 2020 alone, the vast network of nonprofits managed by Arabella doled out nearly one billion dollars, with a majority of the money going to “left-leaning and [other] politically active nonprofits.”

The dark money web consists of many nodes, but Arabella is the brain.

