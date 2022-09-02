Biden's teetering house of cards

"Politics requires sacrifice. The sacrifice of others, of course."

―Michael Dobbs, House of Cards

British author Michael Dobbs's novel House of Cards is about a conniving chief whip's plan to become prime minister following Margaret Thatcher's term as P.M. Dobbs had been Thatcher's chief of staff and became disillusioned with the whole process of governing. He invented Francis Urquhart (F.U.), a power-mad chief whip, and his Machiavellian, thoroughly unscrupulous and murderous rise to power. The BBC produced three series based on Dobbs's book and the two subsequent books, To Play the King and Final Cut. House of Cards is a gritty political thriller that proves the rule: all politics are corrupt, but perhaps not as corrupt as Joe Biden.

Following the series's success, it was adapted for the U.S. This time, the avaricious protagonist is a Democrat, played by Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood, an amoral congressman from South Carolina (think Bill Clinton) who is determined to become president and does. In this version, his wife, played by Robin Wright, is equally ambitious and yearns to be first lady (Hillary, Dr. Jill). These are awful people, evil people, but in the grand scheme of things hardly unusual throughout the ages. Still, they are fictitious characters invented by Dobbs and expanded upon by Beau Willimon for the American series. But the joke is on us, because Biden is easily as malevolent as Urquhart and Underwood, but the crimes of his administration are real and doing horrific damage to every level of American life. Biden is aiming to be the current incarnation of Stalin, Mao, and Castro. His speech on Thursday is absolute proof of that.



Twitter video screen grab.

Unlike the fictional Urquhart and Underwood, the Bidens, who are wholly owned by China and Ukraine, the two countries that made their family fabulously wealthy via illegal and underhanded arrangements, are destroying America, and the damage is so great that one can only assume it is by design.

They have opened the southern border to all comers, over five million of them in the last eighteen months. These migrants simply walk across the border, unvetted, unvaxxed (lucky for them), and are ushered to various cities across the country at taxpayer expense. There are of course terrorists among them and more than enough fentanyl to kill every American several times over. Human- and child sex–trafficking is rampant. Does Biden care? Not one bit.

"The road to power is paved with hypocrisy and casualties. Never regret."

—Frank Underwood

On day one of his administration, Biden put an end to the energy independence achieved under Trump. He canceled the Keystone Pipeline and cut off most new drilling and fracking on federal land. That single action kicked off the highest inflation in forty years; our economy depends first and foremost on fuel. Biden pretends there is a climate crisis (there is not), but he will spend billions on green projects, billions that will end up in the pockets of grifters like all those companies who got millions from the Obama administration, companies like Solyndra. The companies fail; the money disappears.

Biden has sent billions to Ukraine, the third most corrupt nation on the planet (Russia is number seven). Now he wants to "forgive" (transfer the debt to citizen-taxpayers) nearly a trillion dollars of student loans to buy votes. This is monstrous and should cost him the votes of millions of Americans who will bear the cost of this irresponsible executive order.

"The American people don't know what's best for them. I do. I know exactly what they need. They're like little children, Claire. Children we never had. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think and how to feel and what to want."

—Frank Underwood, House of Cards, Season 5

Biden has abrogated numerous of our basic liberties guaranteed by the Bill of Rights, the First and Second Amendments to be sure; our speech is censored by Big Tech, he promises to take our guns. Migrants are installed in hotels and motels; this seems to violate the Third Amendment. The raid on Mar-a-Lago certainly violated the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. Judges selected for certain trials violate the Fifth Amendment. In the recent re-trial of the two remaining defendants in the FBI-concocted Whitmer kidnapping case, their defense lawyers were given a time limit and many of the facts that had been revealed in the first trial were not admitted by the judge, a clear violation of their rights. These two men, chosen by FBI operatives for their potential for manipulation, were found guilty. Well of course they were; that was the plan but they were set up by the FBI.

"Is ours a government of the people, by the people, for the people, or a kakistocracy rather, for the benefit of knaves at the cost of fools?"

― Thomas Love Peacock

Hundreds of the J6 "defendants" have been imprisoned for months without due process and sentenced to prison for made-up crimes like "parading," a clear violation of the Sixth and Eighth Amendments. It should be obvious to everyone that the events of January 6 were planned and executed by the FBI, Pelosi, et al. in order to create a situation they could use to accuse Trump of insurrection. The actual insurrection was November 8, 2020, when the Democrat left rigged the election by various means. The unconstitutional, illegal ways they did this have all been exposed but are ignored, suppressed by the media and Big Tech, both arms of the Deep State shadow government. Unsurprisingly, leftists like Molly Ball bragged in Time Magazine over a year ago about how they did it. She couldn't help herself.

"He was right about your soul. What's in your bones. That you're ruthless. You're corrupt. You destroy whatever's in your path."

—Tom Hammerschmidt, House of Cards, Season 4

Like Dobbs's Francis Urquhart, Joe Biden is at the core of his being a very nasty man. He is virulently racist at heart, as evidenced throughout his career. Watch some clips from the confirmation hearings of Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas and prepare to be horrified by Biden's malevolence. He has always been corrupt. He has always been inappropriate with women and young girls. His own daughter's diary attests to that fact. He is a known plagiarist, a chronic liar, and a bully; his recent speeches are a testament to that.

He is an authoritarian at heart, doing the bidding of the WEF. He viciously demonizes the millions of voters who support Trump. He is an authoritarian, a wannabe dictator. He is no nationalist, no militarist; he is destroying our military with vaccine mandates and the imposition of wokeism. He is ready and willing to eviscerate the unique character of America in the name of globalism. His opponents are not fascists of any kind; they are patriots who want to conserve what America was meant to be — free from the intrusion of government in every aspect of their daily lives.

"Government scientists are commonly as corrupt as the corporate government that employs them."

― Steven Magee

Biden's house of cards must collapse. The American people must wake up to what this regime is doing, what it is taking from us, what it is giving away.

"We need to dial up the terror."

—Claire Underwood, House of Cards, Season 5

The lockdowns and vaccine mandates should be evidence enough to prove his malice. Was the pandemic real, or was it planned as suggested by Event 201? Was it a plot to defeat Trump with lockdowns and mail-in voting? The vaccines have killed and injured hundreds of thousands of people, many of them young and athletic. The excess mortality is up nearly 50%. The vaccines are dangerous, and everyone knows this now, but the Biden administration is still promoting them. Are they a depopulation scheme? Who knows? Dobbs's fictional pols are no match for the pernicious Biden and his handlers. (The three Sisters from Hell?) They are on a mission to effect the Great Reset.

Biden's malodorous speech on Thursday, bathed in communist red light, was bloodcurdling in its ramifications. His contempt for at least seventy-five million Americans was disgraceful. The man is suffering from cognitive decline and is striking out at his political opponents in furious anger. All of his accusations about "MAGA Republicans" are true of his party, of himself; the speech was a grand exercise in projection and gaslighting.

Something has to give. The fictional Francis Urquhart and Frank Underwood cannot hold a candle to Biden's disdain for the Constitution, and the nation cannot survive much more of Joe Biden.

"You made this bed, America. You voted for me. Are you confused? Are you afraid? Because what you thought you wanted is now here. And there you are, staring back, slackjawed, bewildered, wondering if this is what you actually asked for.

—Frank Underwood, House of Cards