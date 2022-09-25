Biden Is Crushing Iran's Freedom Revolution, Just As Obama Did

Few people in America, with the exception of longtime readers of the Geller Report and other censored freedom-loving websites, may recognize the plaintive wails for freedom that are currently being sounded in Iran. Yet we have seen this before. And each time, the West, led by a Democrat president, has aided and abetted the brutal crackdown on brave young people (led by women) dying, quite literally, to be free. Joe Biden is doing the same thing now that Barack Obama did years ago: ignoring the Iranians putting their lives on the line for freedom. It's nothing short of shameful.

Firstpost reported Wednesday: "Over the past few days, protests have erupted across Iran after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Anger has seen women remove their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, from covering their hair after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was picked up by morality police over her allegedly loose headscarf."

Yet as Iran's leaders continue to crack down on their citizens who yearn for freedom and liberty, the Biden administration shows no support for Iran's protesters. The Biden administration relentlessly appeases this brutal and murderous regime. The people of Iran are courageously protesting for freedom, all while the Biden administration emboldens Iran's murderous leaders with billions of dollars in sanctions relief. Biden has released billions to the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, while working furiously to nuclearize the Islamic state. Biden's handlers continue to beg the haughty mullahs to re-enter the JCPOA, the disastrous nuclear deal that Barack Obama concluded with the Islamic Republic, and the President Trump wisely discontinued. Biden's handlers' version is even worse.

Biden's appeasement of Iran is just like the appeasement policy of Barack Obama. And just like the appeasement pursued by Jimmy Carter.

The United States Secret Service even stooped so low as to protect the genocidal president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, when he spoke before the United Nations. Instead of issuing sanctions against the regime's brutal violence against women, Biden opened America's doors to Iran's top terrorist to speak at the U.N. to deny the Holocaust.

Where is the backlash from the American media? They provide very little coverage about Iran's atrocious human rights violations. Watch some of Lesley Stahl's interview with the mass-murdering Raisi. Stahl treats Raisi with much greater respect than she did President Trump. She asks Raisi to outline the differences between Biden and Trump, implying that Biden's appeasement of Iran is a positive thing. Awful.

It isn't just Lesley Stahl, either. Western news outlets censor and scrub coverage of the freedom protests and the horrors that give rise to them. This has been going on for years. How many people know who Neda Soltan was? She is an icon in Iran. A decade ago, she was shot dead while protesting the Iranian regime's brutal enforcement of Islamic law. Then, as now, thousands marched against the Islamic regime despite beatings, torture, and prison.

Neda became a rallying cry. Iranians were beaten, jailed, raped, and killed. It was a killing field. Iranians begged for our help. Finally, Barack Obama could no longer ignore it. Obama said he "respects this regime." Obama said: "We will seek common ground. We will be respectful even when we do not agree." He requested no funds for the promotion of democracy initiatives in Iran.

Knowing this, the people of Iran still took the streets, despite knowing full well what awaited them. As Robert Spencer pointed out, the regime's only hope of remaining in power is to terrorize the Iranian people into submission, as per Quran 3:151, 8:12, and 8:60.

Sadly for the Iranian people, President Trump isn't in office. He vowed to help them.

Where is America's feminist community on this outrage? Firstpost also reported Wednesday that

"amid ongoing protests in Iran, Mahsa Amini's father has refused to allow Islamic prayers over his daughter's body. 'Your Islam denounced her, now you've come to pray over her? Aren't you ashamed of yourself? You killed her for two strands of hair! ... Take your Islam and go,' said Mahsa Amini's father in a viral video."

Pray for this grieving father who dared to tell the truth despite the immense risk, and for the people of Iran who yearn for freedom.

Pamela Geller is the president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI), publisher of The Geller Report, and author of the bestselling book, FATWA: Hunted in America, as well as The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration's War on America and Stop the Islamization of America: A Practical Guide to the Resistance. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.