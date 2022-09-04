Biden goes 'Alinsky' on half of America

Joe Biden has chosen to adopt Saul Alinsky’s “Rules For Radicals” in order to promote his America-last agenda.

This would effectively subdue conservative Americans, at least half the population of the country. The pioneering Chicago Way community organizer advised that in order to effect his vision, it is important to…

Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.

Alinsky also said:

The despair is there; now it’s up to us to go in and rub raw the sores of discontent, galvanize them for radical social change. We’ll give them a way to participate in the democratic process, a way to exercise their rights as citizens and strike back at the establishment that oppresses them, instead of giving in to apathy.

The target to be frozen in this case is the discontented half of the American citizenry who are conservatives, whether they are Republicans or Democrats. What Biden has chosen to do is to "rub raw the sores of discontent," to set Democrats against conservatives in order to provoke them to violence, all the while claiming that it is “MAGA Republicans” who want violence.

Lie. Joe Biden has picked, frozen, personalized, and isolated half the American population by demonizing them, Alinsky-style. He has declared war.

Instead of focusing on actually making America work for all Americans, Biden & Co. have chosen to make the upcoming November election and beyond about Donald Trump and his voters. They are the targets Biden has isolated.

Fear among Democrats over their looming loss of power has driven Biden to desperation.

Well, it’s not Biden so much as it is those who are actually running his administration: the Deep State Great Resetters, who are watching their hegemony seep away through the bony, gnarled fingers of their pathetic leaders.

Donald Trump did so much to upset the speeding Marxist engine that was supposed to crush conservative America, that the Democrats who had planned their eternal communist city and who were watching MAGA Republicans yanking it away from them, suddenly realized that it might not happen.

It was then, perhaps, when so many Americans realized that the election was possibly stolen from them, that Democrats figured out that they needed to do something that would cause societal upheaval if they were ever to realize their Marxist Utopia.

But Trump voters were standing in their way and their plans for illegal aliens to vote Democrat were not panning out the way they had planned. Turns out that the Hispanics, whom they racistly confused with illegal aliens, were starting to give them whiplash in their rapid shift from Democrat to Republican, mainly over issues of abortion, God, education, immigration, and welfare.

A new tactic was needed. Enter targeting the "semi fascist" MAGA Republicans.

Now, the last resort is to bait Republican MAGA voters to violence. They picked the target — MAGA voters, — froze it (pointed all Democrat fingers at them), and personalized it — by giving last night’s speech about how it is Republicans who want to “destroy democracy” in America.

It was all lies, every word. But the Alinsky technique has always proved effective. Until now. Half of America, the patriotic half who actually love America as founded, are being provoked to violence. This is a deliberate Alinsky tactic, because the moment we turn violent, they have their excuse to come down as hard on us as possible, Constitution be damned.

It is our sacred duty to fight back against the Marxism that has infected this presidency and this culture. That excludes violence, the very trigger the Left are waiting for us to try. There are ways to fight back without using violence. Don’t take the bait. Now is the time for Democrats of conscience to eschew what the Biden administration is promoting — all of it; the violence, yes, but the cultural rot as well. Now is the time to say 'Hell No' to everything in America that has soured like bad milk due to Biden’s awful policies.

It is time for all decent Americans to tell Joe Biden and all who are in his orbit that the latter do not represent America-loving citizens and that we will not be baited into violence. We will not give them an excuse to do what they desperately want to do — eliminate resistance. They want us silenced. If that doesn’t work, they want us removed, by any means necessary.

The horizon is showing smoke. The spears of the enemies of freedom are being pounded on the fragile borders of this nation. The din grows louder and the drums beat faster. Who will take up Gandhi’s and MLK’s weapons of peaceful resistance against the ghost of Saul Alinsky and his modern-day acolytes, the Biden administration? They have declared war on half of America.

Alinsky is dead but his spawn live on. They hold the reins of power and they wield the sword. But we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

Half the country was just targeted. We do not consent.

Image: Twitter screen shot

