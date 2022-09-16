AOC viciously and falsely attacks a Republican representative

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a vapid, histrionic, and hysterical leftist who has developed a cult following because she’s photogenic, nobody dares criticize a leftist woman nowadays, and her supporters are equally vapid, histrionic, and hysterical. This adulation has gone to her head. On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez was so hopped up on her own arrogance that she defamed a congressman twice her age for allegedly yelling at a witness when, in fact, the witness yelled at him. Ocasio-Cortez is way too big for her britches and is due a serious comeuppance.

It started when Raya Salter appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a hearing the Democrats had called regarding Big Oil’s many sins regarding the “climate crisis” that justifies so many Democrat excesses and abuses. Salter is a typical leftist. The tell is that she thinks she is a plural (“she/they”), which already tips you off that you’re dealing with someone who, rather than learning how to cope with life’s difficulties, identifies as a member of a protected class.

Salter’s shtick is that fossil fuel is destroying the world and that big oil is generally evil and specifically racist. She boasts about having experience testifying before Congress. However, on Thursday, when Salter appeared to testify before the House Oversight Committee, it didn’t seem to occur to her that she might be on the receiving end of questioning that wasn’t merely adulatory and sycophantic.

Friction came in the form of Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican congressman from Louisiana. After listening to Salter decry the evils of petrochemicals, Higgins pointed out that her life is completely dependent upon petrochemicals and asked her to explain undoing all that:

Everything you have - your clothes, your glasses, the car you got here on, your phone, the table you're sitting at, the chair, the carpet under your feet—everything you've got is petrochemical product. What would you do with that? Tell the world.

Salter’s answer was non-responsive. She simply recited that petrochemicals are evil. Faced with this gibberish, Higgins tried again to tell her that, at least rhetorically, he was giving her the power to tell the world what she’d do with the problem of being dependent on petrochemicals.

Salter instead started yelling at him that petrochemicals are evil and killing Black people. Higgins, maintaining an even tone of voice, tried again to get Salter to answer the question about the fact that everyone, including Salter herself, is dependent on petrochemicals.

Throughout, Higgins was good-natured, trying only to get Salter to answer the question, while Salter refused to answer the question and, instead, got steadily more aggressive against Higgins. It truly was as if Salter never considered that someone might ask her a practical question or that she’d need to be prepared with an answer.

The leftist lunacy didn’t end there, though. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s half Higgins’s age, decided to leap into the fray. Having just listened to Salter scream incoherently at Higgins about evil oil, Ocasio-Cortez defamed and insulted...Higgins:

I just want you to know that in the four years that I have sat on this committee I have never seen members of Congress, Republican or Democrat, disrespect a witness in the way that I have seen them disrespect you today. Frankly, men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private. I would hope someone would issue an apology but because I don't believe he will, I want to apologize to you... the people do not deserve to see that.

In the old days, one would say of someone like Ocasio-Cortez that she’s gotten too big for her britches. Her arrogance and sense of righteousness are utterly disconnected from her skills, values, intelligence, and moral decency.

Whenever I see Ocasio-Cortez on a roll, I’m reminded of Lina Lamont from Singin’ in the Rain—a no-talent egomaniac who finally goes too far [the first video, below] and gets a very public and humiliating comeuppance [the second and third videos, below]:

It’s long past time for Ocasio-Cortez to have her Lina Lamont moment. Currently, she knows she’s untouchable, but I dream of the day when the pendulum swings back and this arrogant nonentity is finally treated as she deserves to be, with public ridicule leading to her complete humiliation.