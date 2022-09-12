And then they wonder why parents are pulling their kids out

We see it all around us. I meet more and more parents who are home schooling or doing whatever it takes to take their kids out of public schools. In California, for example, 250,000 have dropped out. Well, one thousand here, one thousand there and pretty soon a lot of kids are not attending their local public schools.

Why are they dropping out? Maybe it's because of stories like this:

A teacher in El Paso, Texas, is on administrative leave and facing termination after she told students to call pedophiles "minor attracted persons" in an incident that was captured on video and shared on social media, according to the city's school district. In an 18-second clip, the Franklin High School teacher can be heard telling students to "stop calling them that. You're not allowed to label people like that." "We're not gonna call them that," the teacher is heard saying in the video. "We're gonna call them MAPs, minor attracted persons. So don't judge people just because they wanna have sex with a 5-year-old." The teacher was identified by the El Paso Teachers Association as Amber Parker, who teaches English at Franklin High School.

English teacher? Wonder if the kids can write a sentence?

What kind of person goes into teaching to teach kids stuff like this? Or refer to sick adults as "minor attracted persons"? Most of the teachers I know were not motivated by money or social justice. They just wanted to have an impact in their lives, such as making them useful adults who can write a sentence or do a math problem.

Like anyone, the teacher is entitled to a fair hearing but it's hard to see how she explains her words. It may be time to leave the teaching profession and get very permanent leave.

