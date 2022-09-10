Abbott's 'stunt' is working

To be honest, I did not think that sending migrants to New York City or Washington D.C. would change anything. Well, I was wrong and happy to admit it. Governor Greg Abbott's decision has exposed the hypocrisy of sanctuary city mayors and driven them mad. Let's check with Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago:

A group of over 100 migrants from the southern border were moved to an Illinois suburb after being welcomed in Chicago -- an action that is reportedly frustrating local officials. The migrants are staying at a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge and a Holiday Inn in Countryside, according to reporting by WGN-TV. An estimated 300 migrants have been bused from Texas to Chicago in the past two weeks. While Chicago is a sanctuary city and Cook County is a sanctuary county, the migrants at the Burr Ridge Hampton Inn are in DuPage County. The county's sanctuary status is unclear. However, Burr Ridge Republican Mayor Garry Grasso previously said he would work to secure the border and "defund sanctuary cities," according to WGN-TV. Now, Grasso said he is "frustrated" by the sudden influx of migrants. "I'm the mayor of the village, I should have been told. I'm as frustrated as Mayor Lightfoot was in her not being told," Mayor Gary Grasso said. "I'm frustrated but we're dealing with the situation and I'm going to keep my residents and my businesses apprised."

We understand. Both Mayor Lightfoot and Grasso should call the mayor of Del Rio, Texas, for a little guidance. Last year, he had 10,000 Haitians across the river waiting to come in.

The solution is rather simple. Chicago's Mayor Lightfoot and Illinois's invisible Governor J. B. Pritzker should call on President Biden to get serious about the border. The buses will stop showing up in Chicago if the people stop crossing the border.

In the meantime, Mayor Lightfoot is driving everyone to the suburbs including the fabled Chicago Bears, who are packing up and moving on.

