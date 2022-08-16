Who knew that they'd go back to their old ways?

It took one year and the new Afghanistan looks a lot like the bad old days in Afghanistan. This is from the BBC via Yahoo:

In the year since the Taliban returned to power, they have issued various orders restricting the freedom of women - barring them from most government jobs, secondary education and from travelling more than 45 miles (70km) without a male guardian. In May, the militants decreed that Afghan women will have to wear the Islamic face veil for the first time in decades. If a woman refuses to comply, her male guardians could be sent to jail for three days - although this is not always enforced. There have been minor sporadic protests over the past year, but any form of dissent is being crushed. Afghanistan is the only country in the world that officially limits education by gender - a major sticking point in the Taliban's attempts to gain international legitimacy. Girls have been banned from receiving secondary education, the ministry for women's affairs has been disbanded, and in many cases women have not been allowed to work.

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

I'm not surprised. Who believed all of that stuff about the kind and gentle Taliban anyway?

We fought bravely in Afghanistan to prevent the country from being a terrorist state. One of the consequences of a presence there is that women had a chance to go to school or even higher education. One of the consequences of leaving as we did was to punish all of these young women who were learning in schools.

What happens now that the Taliban is whipping women again like they did in the 1990s? Wonder if the kind and gentle Taliban will start training terrorists to hit US cities? They did it before and are probably training to do it again.

Of course, none of this matters to the Biden administration because they are busy breaking into President Trump's home.

