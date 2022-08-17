Where did the NFL get the idea that they should race-norm cognitive tests?

The NFL says it will quit race-norming cognitive tests to determine damages for minorities in cases related to football players' concussions.

Here is the Associated Press news item:

NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in $1B settlement on concussions The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.



The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of "race-norming," a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it in 2019. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more.

...and...

The league had agreed in June, amid the uproar, to halt the use of race-norming, which assumes Black players start with lower cognitive function. That makes it harder to show they suffer from a mental deficit linked to their playing days.

It's high time they did stop.

Where would they ever get the idea that blacks started out with lower scores?

Could it be that they thought if government agencies throughout the country say that minorities start out with lower scores that they should follow their guidance?

Here's what's been going on:

Race norming is used throughout the country to get more diversity in the workforce. Race norming is the practice of adjusting minority employment test scores5 so that a minority test-taker's score is based on a comparison with other test-takers of the same race instead of with the general population of test-takers.6 Conversion of test scores was performed primarily in conjunction with the General Aptitude Test Battery (GATB), a job referral test administered by state employment agencies across the country.

Or maybe they thought if the highly educated elites at Harvard and other prestigious universities say that minorities score lower that they should follow their example?

Harvard’s gatekeeper reveals SAT cutoff scores based on race A Harvard University dean testified that the school has different SAT score standards for prospective students based on factors such as race and sex — but insisted that the practice isn’t discriminatory, as a trial alleging racism against Asian-American applicants began this week. The Ivy League school was sued in 2014 by the group Students for Fair Admissions, which claims that Asian-American students, despite top-notch academic records, had the lowest admission rate among any race.

There is also this:

He said Harvard sends recruitment letters to African-American, Native American and Hispanic high schoolers with mid-range SAT scores, around 1100 on math and verbal combined out of a possible 1600, CNN reported. Asian-Americans only receive a recruitment letter if they score at least 250 points higher — 1350 for women, and 1380 for men.

Eugenicists believe that some races are superior to others. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood (PP), wanted birth control to advance the white race.

Planned Parenthood continues to abort black and brown babies at a rate much higher than their percent of the population. Republicans want to limit abortions and the media and other Democrats claim they are racists for limiting minorities choices to abort their babies.

Who are the racists? The people who want more black and brown babies to live or the ones who want them to be killed?

Eugenics is the scientifically inaccurate theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding of populations.

Eugenicists believed in a prejudiced and incorrect understanding of Mendelian genetics that claimed abstract human qualities (e.g., intelligence and social behaviors) were inherited in a simple fashion. Similarly, they believed complex diseases and disorders were solely the outcome of genetic inheritance.

The implementation of eugenics practices has caused widespread harm, particularly to populations that are being marginalized.

Eugenics is not a fringe movement. Starting in the late 1800s, leaders and intellectuals worldwide perpetuated eugenic beliefs and policies based on common racist and xenophobic attitudes. Many of these beliefs and policies still exist in the United States.

The media, entertainers, educators, and other Democrats teach every day that the U.S. is a racist country where whites are privileged, and other races are oppressed. This teaches black and Hispanic children that whites only succeeded because of their color, not hard work and study. They are taught that it is not their fault that they don’t excel. It is the color of their skin.

Isn’t it amazing that people of all races do everything they can to come to this racist country and how many of them succeed and achieve great wealth? Why would we ever want to be like other countries, with massive government control?

The media and other Democrats repeatedly say the requirement to have a photo ID to vote is racist. That is degrading to minorities to think they are incapable of obtaining one. Republicans know adults of all races can easily get a photo ID and they need one to live a normal life.

Wouldn't the best way to lift minority scores be to give them a better education instead of arbitrarily adding points to their scores to pretend they are better prepared?

But instead of doing that, Democrats continue to block vouchers and charter schools.

Obama Wrong on D.C. School Vouchers and Hypocritical, Just Like Congress Despite giving lip service to education reform, the Obama administration has decided to put an end to the very successful D.C. school voucher program. This despite a United States Department of Education report that found students in the nation's capital that were provided with vouchers allowing them to attend private school through the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship program had made statistically significant gains in reading achievement.

No matter how bad the students perform, the solution for Democrats is always to throw more money at the problem. Results never matter. After all, the teachers’ unions are some of their biggest supporters. The children are disposable. If they wanted to help the children, they would give them school choice.

Instead of wanting children to have better opportunities to move up the economic ladder, they always promise more free stuff. Their goal appears to be to get more people to be dependent on the government instead of lifting them out of poverty.

D.C. Public Schools Spend $30K Per Student; Only 23% of 8th Graders Proficient in Reading Similarly, only 23% of eighth graders in the district's public schools were proficient or better in mathematics.

Adding points to test scores would be akin to giving slower runners a ten-meter head start in a 100-meter race.

Democrats are always shooting for equal results instead of equal opportunities.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License