When Republicans oppose Democrat policies or actions, they are routinely accused of inciting violence or being racists

For seven years, the media, Justice Department, FBI, and other Democrats have colluded in targeting Trump and associates with lies to destroy him. Suddenly, there is an armed intrusion at Trump's house, with a warrant to look at and potentially seize all documents from his presidency and we are supposed to remain quiet.

We know that the FBI repeatedly lied to the FISA court in order to get permission to illegally spy on people surrounding Trump, but we shouldn't question the motives and actions on this blanket warrant?

The President and these documents were so dangerous to National Security that they waited nineteen months after he left office for this armed intrusion (I won't call it a raid because the media said the term raid was inappropriate). But according to much of the media we shouldn't have questions.

These documents were so dangerous that the president and White House weren't even informed that this armed intrusion was coming. That is akin to believing the Russian collusion hoax, that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation, that Biden never talked to Hunter about his business dealings, and that politicians and bureaucrats can control the climate. Yet most of the media appears to believe the White House.

Are these intelligence officials like the ones who called the Hunter laptop Russian disinformation?

I haven't heard Trump, or any member of Congress remotely suggest anyone attack FBI agents. They are just requesting an investigation into the obviously politicized Justice Department. Like clockwork, the media, Wray, Garland, and other Democrats are accusing Republicans of inciting violence.

Why would anyone believe the WaPo and NYT when they have participated in spreading so many lies about Trump?

Michael Gerson of the WaPo essentially says no one should question Garland for, in the first time in history, authorizing an armed intrusion of a former president’s home to take whatever documents they want.

I agree with Gerson. Garland is not a gambler. He is a partisan hack doing whatever he is told by his bosses. When the National School Boards Association didn’t like parents showing up at school board meetings to complain about the radical left wing agenda, it colluded with the White House and sent a letter to Garland to shut up parents who dared complain about leftist curriculum. Garland dutifully sent out a letter to prosecutors throughout the country to target those parents, and essentially to treat them as domestic terrorists.

Anyone who claims Garland is apolitical and treats everyone equally is lying to mislead the public

WH aided school board group’s ‘domestic terrorism’ letter before Garland sicced FBI on parents Top officials of a national school board group talked to the White House days before Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to investigate complaints of threats from parents, newly released emails reveal.

In 2012, Obama and Biden didn’t like their political opponents in the Tea Party and wanted to shut them up. Biden compared them to domestic terrorists. Then, the swamp creatures at the IRS denied them tax exempt status, obstructed justice, lied to Congress and destroyed documents and devices.

The swamp creatures at the Justice Department then decided that the IRS criminals were above the law.

In 2014, Michael Brown, a black teenager in Ferguson, Mo, robbed a store and then reached into a cop car to try to take a white cop’s gun. Then the cop shot and killed Brown.

Immediately, the false narrative “Hands up don’t shoot” appeared, which ginned up racial hate and violence. We didn’t see the FBI director, Attorney General, or media tell people to soften the rhetoric.

Five years after the Hands up don’t shoot narrative was determined to be a lie, Kamala and Warren were still spreading lies to gin up hate and violence.

Yet Twitter didn’t shut them off and the media didn’t lecture them that they were inciting violence.

Congressional Democrats protested the 2016 election and there were violent riots and no one cared. There were no hearings, investigations, raids, arrests, confiscations of phones or anything else. No one cared.

The media did not call the Democrats election deniers and they did not lecture Democrats that they were inciting violence.

Anti-Trump protests, some violent, erupt for 3rd night nationwide For the third night in a row, anti-Donald Trump demonstrators took to the streets in several big cities and on college campuses across the United States, including an outburst of smashed windows and a dumpster fire in Portland that police countered with pepper spray and flash-bang devices.

In 2020, violent riots were going on nationwide and cops were being killed and maimed. Harris and other politicians were egging them on and we didn’t see lectures for her and others to shut up.

They’re not gonna stop […] this is a movement I’m telling you, they’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop, they’re not gonna stop before election day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after election day […] and everyone should take note of that on both levels, that they’re not gonna let up, and they should not, and we should not.

People, pretending to be fact-checkers, even covered for the leftists who were inciting violence.

Fact check: Quotes from Democratic leaders about riots, unrest taken out of context "There needs to be unrest in the streets," Pressley said, according to the claim Maxine Waters "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gas station, you get out and create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere,"

In 2020, the media and Democrats knew that some states violated their election laws but claimed the election was cleaner than ever.

Anyone who challenged the election results is called an election denier. Trump said march peacefully and patriotically and the media and other Democrats said he was inciting violence.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, the Rule of Law, and the Return to Normalcy On July 8, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that ballot harvesting and the use of unsupervised ballot boxes is not consistent with the statutes governing Wisconsin election law and must be discontinued.

In 2022, Democrats ratchet up their rhetoric against Supreme Court judges. Then there are protests outside their houses, there was an assassination attempt on one judge, and pro-life centers are repeatedly attacked violently. Yet, the media doesn’t tell them to tone down their violence, Christopher Wray and Garland don’t warn about the rhetoric, there are no raids, no hearings, no confiscation of phones to see the rhetoric.

There seems to be little interest in prosecuting the people destroying the pro-life centers just as there was little interest in prosecuting the leftist protesters destroying cities in 2020.

Essentially no one cares because they are all on the same side.

Basically, Republicans will always be accused of inciting violence by the media and will be targeted by the politicized Justice Department. Meanwhile Democrats can say what they want, and they will be above the law.

