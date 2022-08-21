Vogue's vaunted Annie Leibovitz enrages the left with her muddled portrait of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Something weird is going on with vaunted Vogue photographer Annie Leibovitz who seems to have lost, or else never had, any ability to properly photograph black people.

Here's the harrumphing from the Daily Beast:

On Tuesday, famed photographer Annie Leibovitz sneak-peeked photos from what Vogue Editor-in-Chief Ann a Wintour called a “historic portrait” for the mag’s famed September issue, released just before the Supreme Court’s new term begins in October. Jackson made history in April when she was confirmed as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. “United States Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., 2022,” Leibovitz tweeted with two images of Jackson at the National Mall. The first showcased her leaning on a column, somewhat tucked in the shadows, while the bright marble statue of Abraham Lincoln radiates in the background. In the second image, Jackson sits in the foreground of a three-quarter shot, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool stretching behind her. But the images got an overwhelmingly lukewarm reception online, where observers pointed to Leibovitz’s equally underwhelming photos of Black gymnast Simon Biles (for Vogue) and Black actress Viola Davis (for Vanity Fair) to question whether she simply has no idea how to illuminate darker-skinned subjects.

And yes, the criticism is completely correct. Here's what Leibovitz tweeted:

Brown looks washed out, chalky, overshadowed, flat and muddled. There's no vibrance in her skin tones, which need basic illumination to be seen properly.

The New York Post noted that her photos were panned by the public on Twitter, too:

“You can hardly see her. Please learn to light darker complexions properly,” one user wrote. “I’m begging you to light black women better her skin tone is not grey,” said another. Others said it was not the first time the former Rolling Stone journalist dropped the ball while depicting people of color. One “infuriated” detractor wrote that it appeared Leibovitz used the “same lighting set-up she used on Simone Biles” in 2020 — a photoshoot which some critics called “degrading.” Some Twitter users took issue with the composition of a shot that featured Jackson standing below Lincoln’s likeness at sunset. “I understand the intended message, but I think this send a *Lincoln freed the slaves and look what they achieved* message. A little too white saviorish, especially with that lighting,” someone wrote.

Which does make you wonder what's going on. Why does Vogue's Devil-Wears-Prada, mean-chick boss, Anna Winotour, a top ally of the Democrat establishment, seem so interested in praising such fiascos as these?

Why is there such a history of botching black women's skin tones at that magazine? Recall, for example, not just the examples of Biles and Davis, cited above, but also Kamala Harris, whose skin tone was criticized in her Vogue photo shoot as overly lightened, which isn't natural, either. It's weird stuff, given that correctly illuminating black skin in the photo editing process is a Photography 101 skill that even I know how to do. Vogue, meanwhile, is a top fashion photography magazine that regularly photographs black models, even very dark-skinned models, such as Alek Wek, to excellent effect.

Couldn't a beat photographer at that mag have been called for the job, instead of this incompetent?

It raises questions that maybe Leibovitz really doesn't know how to illuminate skin tones correctly in the editing process. She's an old gal, after all, and might look upon basic photo-editing tools such as Adobe Photoshop, or Adobe Lightroom, the way some old people look at computer email, preferring typewriters instead. Maybe it's that, but if so, she's out of date, and oughtn't be used by the magazine. It shouldn't be that much work for an experienced professional photographer to upgrade her skills to today's standards -- we all do it.

Here are some usable and quite correct tips from a young black professional photographer, Aundre Larrow, on the Adobe site, carefully covering his tracks to avoid the woke mob, to begin with the basics:

Photographing darker skin tones, like mine, is harder than photographing lighter ones. Before anyone goes and reports me for reverse racism, which isn’t a thing, let's talk about this in purely technical terms.

...and...

Technology has gotten better (although there have been some problems along the way). Color film and digital color sensors don’t butcher darker skin tones anymore (hooray!), but we aren’t totally out of the woods yet. If, like me, you love to use older film presets or if you just want to photograph a range of subjects, you need to be cognizant of the default toward lighter skin and how to correct it. With that in mind, a question remains: What is the best way to photograph darker skin tones? Like a softbox or a white wall, lighter skin picks up and reflects light rather easily. This helps photographers better capture it with low levels of flash or in low-wattage light. Darker skin, however, isn’t as reflective, so how you light your subjects and choose backgrounds must change, to consciously and successfully light people with darker skin.

Some of the tips:

2. Be conscious of undertones. Darker skin has undertones, just like lighter skin does. As you choose environments for portraiture, look for complementary colors that work well with the undertones for a soothing portrait, or contrasting or clashing ones for a more provocative look. For example: I leaned into Jihaari’s skin’s orange undertones by placing him in compositional opposition to a sign with similar colors (left photo). And you can see how the subtle inclusion of red in the setting of the photo on the right goes smoothly with Kelechi’s undertones.

...and...

3. Keep lighting off the walls for a more cinematic feel—you want to create depth with your imagery. Using varying stages of light allows you to have a more dynamic frame.

...and...

4. Use a hair light. Don’t rob your subjects of the complexity and detail in their hair by not lighting it properly. This makes sense for everyone whose hair is dark. Make sure your have light that appropriately frames your subject’s hair.

...and...

6. Employ the Highlights slider in Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC or Curves adjustments in Photoshop CC to create soft contrast across darker skin. Even light looks magical on darker skin tones; it provides tonality and detail.

...and...

7. Harsh light is more forgiving, yes, but reflective light is your best friend. Use that to your advantage. Bouncing light or using diffusers reveals the complexity of facial features.

Did Leibovitz follow any of that? Nope. That's why she got such chalky, faded images that seem to put Brown Jackson in the background of her own portrait, an afterthought, a bit of room furniture, a prop, despite being in the foreground. Brown Jackson is backlit, she's unilluminated, she's shadowed, and she's faded.

You have to ask why this is happening.

Might it be some kind of latent hostility towards her black subjects? Possible, but given her circles, probably not.

What I suspect is that with aesthetic standards falling through the floor at Vogue, among top designers, among models, among everything, with fashion looking with ever more regularity like raddled trash, all in the name of being "new" and "hip" and "edgy," it may be that Leibovitz can no longer distinguish beautiful from ugly.

That, plus her vaunted reputation as an ar-teeste, pretty well gives her the hubris to think she can get away with breaking basic rules of artistic communication that other photographers cannot. She's rules-proof because she fancies herself a photographic Picasso perhaps.

Well, she's not rules-proof, and her product pretty well reflects the state of such a mindset.

But it also reflects the shambling state of the republic today, with biased, wokester justices like Brown Jackson, ending up with biased ugly photos as all part of the same milieu.

The only conclusion of which could be: Suck it up, lefties, this is the world you made for yourselves.

Aesthetics are simply the upstream element of the political culture. Andrew Breitbart was the first to observe that one.

Image: Twitter screen shot